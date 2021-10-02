FDA Panel to Weigh Pfizer Shots for Kids and Moderna Booster

Pfizer’s vaccine has already been authorized for children ages 12 to 15 on an emergency basis, and is fully approved for children ages 16 and older. Moderna has also sought emergency authorization to offer its vaccine to teens, but regulators have yet to rule on that request.

Vaccine Rules . On August 23, the FDA granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNtech’s coronavirus vaccine for people 16 and older, paving the way for mandates in both the public and private sectors. Such a mandate is legally permitted and upheld in court challenges. Colleges and Universities. More than 400 colleges and universities require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly all are in states that voted for President Biden. School. California became the first state to issue a vaccine mandate for all teachers and announced plans to add a COVID-19 vaccine to school as early as next fall. Los Angeles already has a vaccine mandate for public school students 12 and older who have been attending classes in person through Nov. 21. New York City has introduced a vaccine mandate for teachers and staff, but it has yet to take effect due to legal challenges. On September 27, a federal appeals panel overturned a decision that had temporarily halted that mandate. Hospitals and Medical Centers . Many hospitals and major health systems require employees to be vaccinated. Mandates for health care workers in California and New York state appear to have forced thousands of holdouts to take the shot. New York City . Indoor dining, gyms, performances and other indoor situations require proof of vaccination of workers and customers. The city’s education staff and hospital staff will also have to get vaccinated. at the federal level. on 9 september, President Biden announced a vaccine mandate for the vast majority of federal workers. The order will apply to employees of the Executive Branch, including members of the White House and all federal agencies and the armed services. NS That private sector. Mr Biden has mandated that all companies with more than 100 employees be required to be vaccinated or tested weekly, helping to push for new corporate vaccination policies. Some companies, such as United Airlines and Tyson Foods, already had mandates in place before Mr Biden’s announcement.

Pfizer-BioEntech’s approval of pediatric dosage will depend not only on the strength of clinical trial data, but also on whether the companies can prove to the FDA that they properly manufacture a new pediatric formulation. can. FDA Acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said again Friday that regulators will thoroughly review safety and efficacy data before making a decision.

“We know from our vast experience with other pediatric vaccines that children are not small adults,” she said in a statement.

It may turn out that the decision to approve Pfizer’s vaccine for children is more straightforward than the question of booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients.

Last month, the FDA authorized a booster shot for many recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine six months after their second shot, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended its use. But those actions were followed by difficult meetings of advisory committees for both agencies. In the end, the government decided to offer a third shot only to people 65 and older and those living in long-term care facilities. It is also giving booster injections to adults with underlying medical conditions and who are at higher risk of exposure to the virus because of their jobs or institutional settings – a broad category that includes health care workers and prisoners.

As well as deciding to authorize boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, the FDA is also weighing whether people should be allowed to receive a booster shot of a different vaccine than the one they originally received. . Researchers at the National Institutes of Health are conducting a so-called mix-and-match study in an attempt to answer that question.

Separately on Friday, the Biden administration provided new details on a rule announced last month that required federal workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The administration said in a memo that the agencies could start implementing that requirement on November 9. “Employees who refuse vaccination or provide proof of vaccination are subject to disciplinary measures, including expulsion or termination from federal service,” the memo said.