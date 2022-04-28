FDA releases plan to ban menthol in cigarettes, cigars



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday unveiled plans to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, saying the measures are likely to significantly reduce disease and death.

“The proposed rules will prevent children from becoming the next generation of smokers and will help adults quit smoking,” Health and Human Services Secretary Javier Besser said in a statement. “In addition, the proposed rules represent an important step towards advancing health equality by significantly reducing tobacco-related health inequalities.”

The FDA says the rules are based on the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act and are an important component of the Biden administration’s cancer munitions.

Last April, the Biden administration promised to try to ban menthol within a year.

Tobacco use is a leading cause of death from cancer and cancer, with about 30% of all cancer deaths due to smoking in the United States, according to the FDA.

The quality of menthol products will reduce the appeal of cigarettes – especially to young people and young adults – and improve health and reduce the risk of death for existing menthol cigarette smokers by reducing smoking and increasing the chances of quitting.

Menthol has a high rate of use, especially by young people, young adults, and African Americans and other ethnic and racial groups.

The FDA says that eliminating menthol cigarettes could prevent 300,000 to 650,000 smoking deaths in 40 years.

Also, the quality of flavored cigar products will reduce the appeal of cigars, reduce the chances of nicotine dependence testing and development, and improve public health by increasing the chances of existing cigar smokers quitting.

The FDA states that it cannot and will not apply against individual consumers for possession or use of menthol cigarettes or flavored cigars.

The rules should be finalized and enforced, the FDA enforcement will only address manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, importers and retailers who manufacture, distribute or sell products within the United States that do not comply with applicable requirements.

Significantly, state and local law enforcement agencies do not independently enforce the Federal Food, Drugs, and Cosmetics Act, and the FDA’s tobacco authority does not, and cannot, take enforcement action against any violations, including its regulations.

“The authority to adopt tobacco standards is one of the most powerful tools Congress has given to the FDA, and the measures we are proposing can significantly reduce the initiation of young people and help increase the chances of current smokers quitting. It is clear that these efforts will help save “Through the process of making the rules, there is an important opportunity for the public to have their voices heard and to shape the FDA’s ongoing efforts to improve public health,” said Dr. Robert Calif, FDA Commissioner.

The elimination of menthol would be a blow to tobacco companies, and previous efforts had met with resistance from rival political interests under the administration of Big Tobacco, members of Congress, and both Democrats and Republicans.

The FDA is under legal pressure to issue a ruling after anti-smoking and civil rights groups sued the administration for “unreasonably” delayed action on an earlier request to ban menthol.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.