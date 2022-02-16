FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro Retires After 53 Years – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s the end of an era at the FDNY.

Legendary Commissioner Daniel Nigro officially retired Wednesday after more than five decades in the department.

He capped a storied career in which he had to put aside the heartbreak of losing one of his closest friends on 9/11 to take up the jobs of overseeing rescue and recovery operations at ground zero.

As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported, the death of Chief of Department Peter Ganci that day in many ways defined the way Nigro ran the department.

The city said goodbye to a true hero when Nigro walked out of FDNY headquarters, capping a 53-year career in which he was only one of six people to hold every single rank in the department.

In many ways, the tragic events of 9/11 defined his career.

“It was unimaginable, the chaotic scene,” Nigro said before the 20th anniversary last year.

Nigro was one of the firefighters who managed to survive, but Ganci did not. Nigro found himself suddenly promoted to Ganci’s post, thrust into command of rescue operations of an attack of historic proportions. He said the loss of so many firefighters haunted him.

“It was our best day in the number of people we were able to save and ended with our worst day,” Nigro said.

When then-Mayor Bill de Blasio promoted Nigro to commissioner in 2014 he did something that was a stunning departure from normal personnel announcements. The mayor asked fire Lt. Chris Ganci to speak, a nod to the bond between Nigro and Chris’ father, who was killed by debris from the crumbling towers as the two stood together.

“My father loved Dan. He loved him,” Lt. Chris Ganci said. “I remember thinking then, afterwards, how proud my father would have been of you then, bug I know for sure he’d be beaming with pride to see you achieve this monumental achievement.”

Nigro choked up at Chris Ganci’s words.

“It made his father a part of today and we all know what that means to me,” Nigro said.

As he presented the exiting commissioner with a proclamation, Mayor Eric Adams said that Nigro “leaves behind a legacy of heroism that will be hard to match.”

Nigro also got to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange, in some ways a sad reminder of the bells that toll on 9/11 to mark the times that the planes hit the towers.

Nigro followed in the footsteps of his dad, Daniel Nigro, who served in the FDNY for 33 years.