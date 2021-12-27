FDNY lieutenant dies inside firehouse on Staten Island



WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (WABC) — An FDNY lieutenant has died on the job.

Joe Maiello of Engine Company 83 passed away on Sunday morning. The fire department says Maiello was in his quarters at the time.

He was previously stationed out of Ladder 148 in Brooklyn.

The FDNY has not released a cause of death.

