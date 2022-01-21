FDNY, NYPD perform frigid water rescue saving two children from frozen pond in Queens



JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) — Firefighters and law enforcement officials carried out a frigid water rescue in Queens saving the lives of two children.When first responders arrived they noticed a 16-year-old lady and 12-year-old boy surrounded by ice in the pond at Baisley Pond Park Queens.

Firefighter John Fils Aime and Probationary Firefighter Conor O’Malley suited up in their cold-water rescue fits and entered the freezing water.Members of NYPD ESU Truck 9 additionally entered the water to assist the firefighters break via the ice.

Firefighters on land used a ladder to chop thought the ice whereas Aime and O’Malley used it to maneuver across the ice to succeed in the children.

As soon as the children have been secured with buoyant life rings they have been pulled to security.Battalion Chief Chris Paolicelli stated the profitable rescue displays the fixed coaching firefighters do to organize for any scenario.

“Each roll name we now have a delegated member who’s assigned the water rescue place,” stated O’Malley. “When the alarm went off I instantly started to placed on my cold-water rescue go well with. After we obtained on scene myself and Firefighter Fils Aime together with members of NYPD ESU Truck 9 entered the water. It was a gaggle effort among the many members on land and the members in the water to attain a constructive consequence for the people.”

The two children have been transported to Jamaica Hospital for hypothermia.

Firefighters have been working double time this winter extinguishing fires all around the metropolis, like the large blaze in the Bronx that killed 19 individuals.

Deputy Chief Gene Ditaranto urged the general public to remain off of frozen our bodies of water to keep away from pointless harmful conditions.

“You are gonna go to all these parks, there will likely be ponds there will likely be our bodies of water,” stated Ditaranto. “You do not know the thickness of that ice the soundness of that ice.”

