FDNY rescues workers trapped on scaffold outside skyscraper on Fifth Avenue
NEW YORK — Two workers had been rescued excessive over Midtown Manhattan on Friday.
The workers had been trapped on a scaffold, which was not stage, caught on the forty second flooring of a skyscraper on Fifth Avenue, in line with FDNY.
First, firefighters checked the traces and the motor of the scaffold, then they reduce glass from a window and pulled the workers contained in the constructing, FDNY stated.
The workers weren’t damage.
