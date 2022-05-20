FDNY rescues workers trapped on scaffold outside skyscraper on Fifth Avenue



NEW YORK — Two workers had been rescued excessive over Midtown Manhattan on Friday.

The workers had been trapped on a scaffold, which was not stage, caught on the forty second flooring of a skyscraper on Fifth Avenue, in line with FDNY.

First, firefighters checked the traces and the motor of the scaffold, then they reduce glass from a window and pulled the workers contained in the constructing, FDNY stated.

The workers weren’t damage.