FDs of these five banks are beating inflation, getting returns of upto 6.75 percent in five years

RBI has said in its monetary policy that the inflation rate can be 5.30 percent in the current financial year. Whereas the country’s largest bank is giving only 5.30 percent interest on FDs up to 5 years. That is, the earning on the FD of five years is completely zero. Whereas there is a negative return on a 3-year FD. While there are some banks which are not only keeping inflation behind, but are giving you great support in tax saving. If you want tax saving benefits, then it is mandatory to have a lock-in period of five years on the FD. In such a situation, you have to tell about five such banks which are giving you returns of up to 6.75 percent with tax saving.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers an interest rate of up to 6.75 per cent on Tax Saving Deposits. Among small finance banks, Suryoday is offering the best interest rate. If you invest Rs 1.5 lakh, it increases to Rs 2.10 lakh in five years.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank is offering an interest rate of up to 6.5 per cent on tax saving deposits. Among the private banks, this bank is offering the highest rate of interest. If you invest an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh for five years, it increases to Rs 2.07 lakh.

RBL Bank

RBL Bank is also giving a big blow to inflation. Along with this, it is also helping the common people in tax saving. Yes Bank is offering an interest rate of up to 6.3% on fixed deposits of five years. If you invest Rs 1.5 lakh during this period, then in five years this rupee increases to Rs 2.05 lakh.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is offering 6.25% interest rate on tax saving fixed deposits. Deutsche Bank is offering the highest interest rate among foreign banks. If you invest Rs 1.5 lakh, it will increase to Rs 2.05 lakh in five years.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is also beating inflation rate. Here it offers an interest rate of up to 6.25 per cent on tax saving fixed deposits. The amount of Rs 1.5 lakh increases to Rs 2.05 lakh in five years.