World

Fear grows abroad and in Capital Region as Russia invades Ukraine

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Fear grows abroad and in Capital Region as Russia invades Ukraine
Written by admin
Fear grows abroad and in Capital Region as Russia invades Ukraine

Fear grows abroad and in Capital Region as Russia invades Ukraine

b4f22c96d08648deaba4f8a5cddb6774

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The fear grows abroad and here in the Capital Region as Russian forces move closer to the seat of government in Ukraine.

Russian troops are bearing down on Ukraine’s capital with explosions and gunfire sounding in the city. There are reports of hundreds of casualties from the warfare including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment and schools.

What is happening in Ukraine is unbelievable to both the people living through it as well as those watching it from our shores. NEWS10 hears the perspective of a woman bracing for an attack in Ukraine.

“Just two days ago I was teaching, taking photos, posting on Instagram, and today I’m just counting the seconds. I’m counting down how long it takes me to gather my bag of documents and run out on the street,” said Tetiana Morozovska.  

Through Facebook, I was able to get in contact with Tetiana Morozovska who lives in Western Ukraine. She says every day they are in panic mode. 

“Basically, we are scared but not as scared as we were on Thursday. Yesterday we woke up just from the bomb hitting the airport.”

She says in a crisis like this, you can’t take anything for granted.

“Today one child was killed, so there was a 10-year-old boy that was killed from an attack,” said Morozovska.

The news of the war in Ukraine is also constantly in the thoughts of Ukrainians in this country. ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro-Karina Smirnoff shares her heart and roots to Ukraine with News10.

READ Also  Super Bowl 56: Dre, Snoop and friends deliver epic show during halftime show

“I’m getting emotional but I pray that something can happen and the powers that have the power will stand up to this,” said Karina Smirnoff.

 On Friday night, Smirnoff was teaching dance classes at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Saratoga Springs. While teaching her mind is also thinking of her friends in her homeland of Ukraine.

“I talked to my friends before class and when they went into a bomb shelter, the bomb went into the side of the building. It then destroyed half the building.”

Her heart breaks for her friends and students in Ukraine who might have to trade in their dancing shoes and pick up arms.

“I can’t imagine my students at age 16 going into war in 2022,” said Smirnoff.  

People in the Capital Region continue to pray for those in Ukraine. This Saturday, February 25 at 11:00 am St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Troy, NY is holding a prayer vigil.

#Fear #grows #Capital #Region #Russia #invades #Ukraine

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  WHO says North Korea accepting medical supplies

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment