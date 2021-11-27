Fear of Omicron Corona! In the big meeting, the Prime Minister said – do not be negligent in investigation

Expressing concern about the new variant of the corona virus, Omicron, the World Health Organization has said that this strain is going to spread rapidly.

There has been a stir in many countries after the discovery of a new variant of the corona virus, Omicron, found in South Africa. The World Health Organization has also considered it dangerous. At the same time, in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called an emergency meeting of officials on Saturday and he said that we need to be careful with this new variant.

PM Modi told the officials that the plans to give exemption in international travel should be reviewed again. PM Modi emphasized the need for monitoring and testing of all international passengers as per the guidelines.

Amid concerns over Omicron, during a meeting with officials, PM Modi said that we need to be ready from now on for the new variant. He said that people need to be more alert. Things like masks and social distancing should be followed properly. PM Modi said that in the areas where more cases of corona are coming, strictness like surveillance and containment should be continued.

At Covid review meeting, PM Modi highlighted need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines: PMO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2021

PM Modi said that the plan to give exemption in international travel should be reviewed. At the same time, he stressed on expediting the vaccination and said that the focus should be on increasing the coverage of the second dose of the corona vaccine.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has said that this strain is going to spread rapidly, expressing concern about the new variant of the corona virus, Omicron. It is extremely dangerous and the spread of infection has been found even in two vaccinated people of Kovid. It is being said about this that people who had taken booster dose in addition to the vaccine dose have also been found to have this infection.

Let us inform that in the last 24 hours, 8,318 new cases of corona have been reported in India. During this, 10,967 people were discharged and 465 people died. The total active cases of corona in the country are 1,07,019 while the total death toll due to infection of this dangerous virus has increased to 4,67,933.