Fearing a Repeat of Jan. 6, Congress Eyes Changes to Electoral Count Law

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump, a member of the select congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Trump and his allies are pushing for an amendment to the complex and little-known law they have used to try to overthrow the 2020 election, he argued. The ambiguity of the law threatens democracy.

The Electoral Count Act of 1887 – which was enacted more than a century ago in the wake of the second bitterly contested presidential election – has taken on new urgency in recent weeks as more details have emerged about the extent of Mr. Trump’s exploitative cuts. Its provisions to cling to power.

Mr. Trump and his allies, using a distorted interpretation of the law, sought to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to give a legal result when Congress convened a joint session on Jan. 6 to officially count the election votes.

Mr Pence’s refusal to do so led to a crowd of Mr Trump supporters chanting “Hang Mike Pence” as he attacked the Capitol and delayed the proceedings as lawmakers fled for their lives. Members of Congress and the vice president finally returned and completed the count, rejecting the challenges posed to Mr. Trump by his loyalists and formalizing President Biden’s victory.