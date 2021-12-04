Fearing a Repeat of Jan. 6, Congress Eyes Changes to Electoral Count Law
WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump, a member of the select congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Trump and his allies are pushing for an amendment to the complex and little-known law they have used to try to overthrow the 2020 election, he argued. The ambiguity of the law threatens democracy.
The Electoral Count Act of 1887 – which was enacted more than a century ago in the wake of the second bitterly contested presidential election – has taken on new urgency in recent weeks as more details have emerged about the extent of Mr. Trump’s exploitative cuts. Its provisions to cling to power.
Mr. Trump and his allies, using a distorted interpretation of the law, sought to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to give a legal result when Congress convened a joint session on Jan. 6 to officially count the election votes.
Mr Pence’s refusal to do so led to a crowd of Mr Trump supporters chanting “Hang Mike Pence” as he attacked the Capitol and delayed the proceedings as lawmakers fled for their lives. Members of Congress and the vice president finally returned and completed the count, rejecting the challenges posed to Mr. Trump by his loyalists and formalizing President Biden’s victory.
But if Mr. Pence had acted as Mr. Trump wished – or enough members of Congress had voted to sustain the challenges posed by Mr. Trump’s supporters – the outcome could have been different.
“We know we are very close to a constitutional crisis, because there is a lot of confusion about what the role of Congress is,” said Vamp. Reformers at Issue One are co-chairs of the Caucus, a bipartisan group pushing for changes in the electoral process.
In the wake of the 2020 crisis, Republicans in Congress have repeatedly blocked Democrats’ attempts to change election laws, and it is unclear whether efforts to amend the Electoral Counting Act would be even better. But experts have described the law as “almost inaccessible” and the amendment is backed by several leading conservative groups.
“There are some of us on the committee who are working to identify the proposed reforms that may have support in the spectrum of liberal to conservative constitutional scholars,” said representative Adam B. Schiff, a Democrat from California, and a Jan. 6 member said. The committee said, “We may have a very good problem in the future elections, which will lead to very poorly written, vague and confusing legislation.”
Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming and vice chair of the committee, said Thursday that “the 1887 Electoral Count Act is a direct issue” and that the panel would recommend changes.
The constitution leaves it up to the Congress to decide the outcome of the presidential election shortly before the inauguration. Article II, Article 1 states, “In the presence of the Speaker of the Senate, the Senate and the House of Representatives, all certificates shall be opened and votes counted thereafter.”
But the Electoral Counting Act details the process in more detail, stating that while reading the election results of each state during a joint congressional session, members of the House and Senate may file objections in writing, which may remain. Approved by a majority of both houses. In the event that a state submits multiple slates to Congress, the governors will hold certified voters, the law says, unless a majority in both chambers votes to reject them.
Republican Rutherford b. Hayes and Democrat Samuel J. The law was written after Tilden’s disputed election in 1876, and since then Congress has decided, without exception, how the election should be formalized.
But what came up on January 6th checked its limits.
Both objections from Mr. Trump’s allies – who sought to invalidate Pennsylvania and Arizona election votes – failed in the House, although they were supported by a majority of Republicans. Yet over the months, it has become clear that these challenges were part of a broader strategy. Counsel John Eastman, who advised Mr. Trump, devised a plan that would include sending Mr. Pence, who in his role as chairman of the Senate, presided over the joint session, a slate of Trump voters from the seven states Mr. Biden won.
Mr. Eastman and Mr. Trump’s other allies suggested that Mr. Biden put pressure on the vice president to accept an alternative slate of Trump electors by casting valid votes. In that case, Mr. Eastman argued, the vote of the House of Representatives of those states in the House could, on the Republican side, put Mr. Trump in power.
“The old law governing the number of electoral college votes is very vague and inappropriate, and this has resulted in unfounded objections to the delay in the democratic process,” said Senator Amy Klobucher, a Minnesota Democrat and chair of the Senate Rules Committee. “It’s time to update this law to protect our democracy.”
New York Democrat and majority leader Senator Chuck Schumer has shown openness to amend the law, and a small group of senators, including Maine’s independent Senator Angus King, are working on possible measures.
It includes a bipartisan coalition of state and local legislators, as well as some organizations studying election issues, including Issue One and the National Task Force on Election Crisis.
Among the documents circulated on Capitol Hill, the task force – which calls the Electoral Count Act “seriously flawed” – proposes a number of sweeping changes. Suggestions include limiting the reason for objecting to a state’s vote count and making it clear that the role of the vice president in this process is only ministerial and thus does not have the right to cast the state’s vote unilaterally. States have also recommended setting clear time limits for electing voters.
The congressional hearing about that were exactly where the Republicans came from, blocking legislation to establish nationwide standards for ballot access and a narrow measure to restore some of the historic voting rights. The Supreme Court decision weakened the law.
In contrast to those bills, Republicans outside of Congress have significant support for amending the Electoral Count Act, although no Republicans in Congress have publicly supported the rewriting. Prominent conservative authors such as Dan McLaughlin of The National Review, Walter Olson of the Cato Institute, Kevin R. Kosar of the American Enterprise Institute, and Ramesh Ponnuru of Bloomberg have argued for a change in the law.
Former Kentucky Republican Secretary of State Trey Grayson said in an interview that he was concerned that in the future, without changing the law, there would be attempts by both parties to take advantage of it.
“I’m worried it’s going to be routine, because there’s an incentive structure,” he said. “It’s really easy for someone to play on the base, the object, they know they’re going to lose, but get the reward of attracting the base. These actions have shaken our democracy. “
