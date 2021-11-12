Fears of Belarus-Poland Conflict Amid Provocative Words and Troop Moves



The background to the latest crisis is significant as it plays out on the border between Poland, Lithuania and Belarus, which is seen by NATO as one of the most vulnerable areas in the event of a Russian invasion.

Understand the Belarus-Poland border crisis 1 card out of 6 The migration crisis. Be aware that the influx of migrants on the EU’s eastern border has led to a growing standoff between Belarus and the EU: European accusations against Belarus EU leaders claim that Alexander G. Belarussian dictator Lukashenko has created this crisis to shelter his opponents and punish European countries for imposing sanctions. Fear of humanitarian crisis. Migrants are stranded in the dense jungles along the border, facing severe cold and approaching winter. They cannot enter the European Union or return to Belarus. Many have died of hypothermia. The role of Russia. Russian President Vladimir V. Putin has emerged as Belarus’s most important supporter. Russia has blamed the West for causing the migration crisis and agreed to deploy nuclear-capable bombers to patrol the border zone.

The 64-mile-wide territory known as the Suvalki Corridor is the only land route between Poland and Lithuania and the Baltic states – Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, all members of NATO and the EU – and their allies. That thin link is the sandwich between Kaliningrad and Moscow’s ally Belarus’s heavily militarized Russian exclave.

According to NATO’s founding agreement, an attack on one member is considered an attack on all. There are currently about 4,000 US and 1,000 other NATO troops stationed in Poland, according to the Polish Defense Ministry. The Baltic states also have about 4,000 NATO troops, while Britain has sent a small contingent of armed forces personnel to Poland.

Mr. Lukashenko, the one-time director of a collective pig farm, has a long tradition of withdrawing ties with Moscow – military and otherwise. This week, he expressed the possibility of shutting down a pipeline carrying natural gas from Russia to Western Europe.

Russia, a friend of Belarus, has made it clear that Mr. Far from supporting Lukashenko, the Kremlin said Friday that it would not allow Belarus to disrupt air flows to Europe.

Polish Prime Minister Mateuz Moraviki has accused Belarus of political “blackmail” this week.

The Pentagon has in recent years stepped up training rotations and exercises in the region’s new NATO allies in the east, along the narrow corridor of Polish farmland near the Lithuanian border.

In the unlikely event of a ground war, US and allied officials say, this is a region where Russia or its proxy Baltic states could break away from the rest of Europe. Since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and began supporting separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine, Eastern Europe began to feel increasingly insecure.

Mark Santora, Eric Schmidt and Monica Pronzuk contributed to the report.