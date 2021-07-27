Fears of Toxic Smoke After an Industrial Explosion in Germany

BERLIN – A large industrial explosion and the subsequent fire at a commercial waste disposal plant rocked the western German city of Leverkusen on Tuesday, killing at least one worker and injuring more than one dozen others.

Federal officials quickly declared the situation an “extreme threat” and warned local residents to avoid the area, stay indoors, close their windows and doors, and turn off household air conditioners powered by the. outside air as they assessed the toxicity of the escaping smoke. off site.

“A full analysis of the cloud we all saw over the city today is not available,” said Lars Friedrich, director of Chempark, the industrial facility where the explosion occurred, when of a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Mr. Friedrich noted that such an analysis could take several days.

The city of Leverkusen has confirmed one death and 16 injured workers, four of whom were seriously injured. Four workers are still missing.