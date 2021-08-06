feature phone below 2000 nokia samsung itel lava micromax flipkart – These 5 phones from Nokia to Lava come in less than Rs 2,000, know the features

Feature phone below 2000: The range of smartphones in India is very large, in which smartphones ranging from Rs 4 thousand to Rs 1.50 lakh can be bought, but in such a situation the importance of feature phones cannot be denied. Today we are going to tell about the phone coming in less than 2 thousand rupees. Mobile phones of brands like Nokia, Micromax, Lava and itel can be bought in this segment.

LAVA Gem (Blue Gold S)

This Lava phone has a 2.8-inch QVGA display. In addition, 32 MB RAM and 32 MB ROM are available in it. In this, users can put up to 32 GB SD card. It has a 1.3 megapixel camera on the back panel. Also this phone comes with 1750 mAh battery. It has a super battery mode. This mobile phone can be bought on Flipkart for Rs 1577.

Micromax X816

Micromax X816 can be purchased from Flipkart. This phone has a 2.8 inch display. Also it has 32 MB RAM. Apart from this, 32 MB of internal storage has been given. This phone has a 0.3 megapixel rear camera on the back panel. The battery of 1750 mAh has been given in this phone. This phone of Micromax can be purchased for Rs 1,410.

SAMSUNG Guru 1200

SAMSUNG Guru 1200 can be bought from Flipkart. The price of this phone is Rs 1410. It has a 1.5 inch display. Also this phone comes with 800 mAh battery. It also has a torch light.

Nokia 110 TA-1302 DS

The Nokia 110 TA-1302 DS can be purchased from Flipkart. This phone has a 1.77 inch QVGA display. In addition, it can accommodate 4 MB RAM, 4 MB storage and SD card up to 32 GB. This phone has a 1 megapixel camera on the back panel. It has an 800mAh battery.

Itel Power 400

Itel Power 400 can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs.1225. This phone has a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It has 32 MB RAM, 32 MB storage and users can add up to 32 GB SD card if needed. 2500 mAh battery has been given in this phone.





