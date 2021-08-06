Feature Phone under 1500 keypad mobile samsung nokia lava PHILIPS, keypad mobile samsung, feature phone within 1500

Feature Phone under 1500: The range of smartphones in the Indian mobile market is huge and they can be seen in every price segment. But during this time the importance of the features phone cannot be denied.

Those with features or keypads are smaller as compared to smartphones. Also, they get good battery backup. Not only this, their price is also less than that of the smartphone. Good phones can be bought from offline market including online market. Today we are going to tell you about the feature phone that comes in less than 1500 rupees.

Nokia 105 Single sim

You can buy Nokia 105 single sim from e-commerce site Amazon. It has a long lasting battery. 2000 contacts and messages can be saved in this phone. It also has games and radio. Flash light is also available in it. Its price is Rs 1,249. It has a 2.4 inch screen.

Samsung Guru 1200

Samsung Guru 1200 has a 1.52-inch TFT display, which has a resolution of 128×128 pixels. It has an 800 mAh battery. This phone gives talk time backup of 7 hours. This is a 2G phone. The price of this phone is Rs 1,410 on Amazon.

PHILIPS Phone

Philips features phone can be purchased on Amazon for Rs.1249. It has a 1.7 inch TFT display. There is 32 MB of storage. Also 0.8 megapixel camera has been given. Up to 1000 contacts can be saved in this phone. This phone comes with FM. It has a 1000 mAh battery.

Lava A5

This Lava A5 smartphone has a 2.4-inch display, which has a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. It can accommodate up to 24 MB RAM and up to 32 GB SD card. 1000mAh battery is given in this phone.







