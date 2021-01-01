Features in Kareena song: Kareena Kapoor Khan jokes features in romantic song with Aamir Khan from Lal Singh Chadha
Kareena Kapoor said that most of the shooting of the film was done late at night. Since Timur is with her, Kareena requested Saif Ali Khan to stay with her.
Lal Singh Chadha starring Kareena and Aamir is a film directed by Advait Chandan. This is the official remake of the Hollywood movie ‘Forest Gump’. The film stars Aamir Khan in the lead role, which was slated to release on Christmas Day last year, which has been postponed.
Kareena Kapoor is currently on holiday in the Maldives with Saif Ali Khan and their two sons Timur and Jeh. Kareena had also posted some beautiful pictures of this holiday on Saif’s birthday, one of which has her entire family and the other picture shows her enjoying the sea in the pool with Saif Ali Khan.
