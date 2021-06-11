Ultimate Features of Wondershare FamiSafe: Choosing A Reliable Parental Control For Kids

Choosing A Reliable Parental Control For Kids

In the past couple of years, the internet has brought people closer to open up avenues for new exploration, research, and information. Internet is found probably the best thing that happened to the growth of humanity for development. But there are some of the dark sides and serious concerns possibilities allies with the internet. It has been seen that kids nowadays are much connected to their friends online. Hence, they explore a lot of stuff and meet strangers. They also explore such content, which they should not explore to watch and become victims of cyberbullying. It is always considered that parents should keep their eyes on kids to save them from cyberbullying. But what if the parent doesn’t get much time to look around for his kid that what they were doing? For this, much parental control application was made.

If we talk about the best application which makes it easy to keep track of their child is Wondershare FamiSafe parental control app which has become such parental control application that allows you to monitor your kids via smartphone or tablet. It makes it very easy to prevent kids from the harmful effects of the internet because kids can quickly become victims of cybercrime or cyberbullying. Let us talk about the features of the Wondershare FamiSafe application.

Ultimate Features of Wondershare FamiSafe

There is a lot of reason to choose Wondershare FamiSafe to be considered the best parental control application. Some of them are mention below.

GPS tracker

This exclusive feature of Wondershare FamiSafe provides you with a map view at the dashboard of the application. It shows you the correct map view of the current or last location of your kid with quick shortcuts to specific actions like geo-fence notification and wise schedule, app blocker and also you can control screen time management so that your kid couldn’t get addicted to smartphone devices

Messaging and Monitoring alerts

It is another feature of this fantastic parental control app that once if you signed in to you and your kid’s smartphone or tablet with FamiSafe account, then you will instantly get notifications alerts if your kid gets in touch with any of the harmful or impropriate content, harassment, etc., you can also read a conversation between a suspicious and your kid.

Block Age-restricted Applications

By looking up the age rating from any app store, you can block apps on your kid’s tablets. Also, you can schedule the time according to the specific time and need. Also, a parent can define the time of the screen and can trigger the particular duration. The significant advantage of these parental control apps is that if you have an android parental controls app for an android device, you can quickly check how much time your child spent on a particular app.

Website Filtration

With the web content filtration feature of Wondershare FamiSafe, you can easily block websites that are harmful to kids. There is an option to categorize websites, which means that the browser will show only those safe and secure websites for a kid. FamiSafe mainly blocks the adult content on the website and runs accordingly to the filtration you have set on your kid’s device.

Explicit Content Detection

Wondershare FamiSafe parental control has another feature of detecting explicit content on the device. It automatically notifies you if it found your kid watching any of the age-restricted video or content on YouTube. You can also track the specific words which are abusive and impropriate on social media platforms. Explicit texts will automatically upload to the parent’s device, and they will be getting a notification.

How to set up Wondershare FamiSafe on your device

By following these simple steps, you can easily install FamiSafe on your kid’s device or tablet.

Step 1: download the FamiSafe application in your android or Ios Device from AppStore or play store.

Step 2: Sign up correctly with your essential details and register on the Wondershare FamiSafe parental control app.

Step 3: You need to log in from another device as a parent

Step 4: After completing installation at both the devices, sign up another machine as a Kid

Step 5: There will be screen time instructions to set to your kid’s phone and manage the profile.

You will be able to control your kid’s device once the installation and installation steps are done.

DOWNLOAD NOW

APPLE STORE – https://apps.apple.com/us/app/famisafe-parental-control-app/id1385417904

GOOGLE STORE – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wondershare.famisafe

AMAZON STORE – https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0876SHYGC

Get to know about Pricing and Subscription.

One of the top features of Wondershare FamiSafe is that it gives its user get a three-day free trial so that they can easily understand and ensure that whether it is the best parental control application for their need or not. Once your free trial end, you have chosen a particular subscription according to your choice. The monthly plan of Wondershare FamiSafe is total $9.99, while the yearly plan is $59.99. If you want to get a quarterly subscription, it is also available at $19.99. Quarter.

Why is it considered as best Parental Control app? Conclusion

FamiSafe is considered the best android or ios parental control application today. It is because it ensures your kid’s safety whether he is going alone somewhere or surfing the internet; FamiSafe gives you all the track of their current and past history. Also, it helps a parent to prevent their kid from getting addicted to the phone because it has a screen time limit feature in it. The interface of this application is minimal and straightforward to use. You won’t find any difficulty once you get used to it.