Features of Xiaomi Smart Glasses: Xiaomi brings amazing glasses, is an expert in many things including calling-photo capture Smart Glasses – Xiaomi unveils smart glasses that are used to view photos, calls, navigation and more details

Expanding its range of products, Xiaomi has launched new smart glasses for consumers. Xiaomi has launched this new smart wearable device before the Apple event 2021, let us know that the company is going to hold an event on September 15 in which the Xiaomi 11T series is expected to launch.

Xiaomi Smart Glasses are packed with MicroLade optical waveguide technology, the device has a combined 497 components, including micro-sensors and communication modules. Xiaomi claims that it will not only serve as a second screen for smartphone users, but also as a new smart terminal with independent operating compatibility.



Also read-Samsung Galaxy M22 launches with 5000mAh battery and 5 cameras, see all features

What does Xiaomi Smart Glasses do?

In addition to basic notifications and call displays, it has functions like navigation, photo taking, teleprompter and real-time text and photo translation. Some important functions like phone call, photo translation, navigation are supported by Xiaomi AI Assistant.



Call

When you get someone’s phone, show Xiaomi brand smart glasses, the other person’s number and both people (caller and caller) with the help of built-in dual beamforming microphone and speaker. .

Also read-Hint! SBI users should do this urgently, otherwise it will be difficult to pay

Important Notice

In addition to all push notifications, Xiaomi’s Smart Glass shows you smart home alarms, important information about office apps, and messages from important contacts.

Photo translation

Xiaomi Smart Glass has a 5 megapixel camera on the front, which helps in taking photos and translating text into photos.

Also read-The Techno Spark 8 comes in the budget segment with a 5000mAh battery, priced at less than Rs 8000

Navigation

This smart device will also show the user real-time roads and maps.