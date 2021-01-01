Features of Xiaomi Smart Glasses: Xiaomi brings amazing glasses, is an expert in many things including calling-photo capture Smart Glasses – Xiaomi unveils smart glasses that are used to view photos, calls, navigation and more details
What does Xiaomi Smart Glasses do?
In addition to basic notifications and call displays, it has functions like navigation, photo taking, teleprompter and real-time text and photo translation. Some important functions like phone call, photo translation, navigation are supported by Xiaomi AI Assistant.
Call
When you get someone’s phone, show Xiaomi brand smart glasses, the other person’s number and both people (caller and caller) with the help of built-in dual beamforming microphone and speaker. .
Important Notice
In addition to all push notifications, Xiaomi’s Smart Glass shows you smart home alarms, important information about office apps, and messages from important contacts.
Photo translation
Xiaomi Smart Glass has a 5 megapixel camera on the front, which helps in taking photos and translating text into photos.
Navigation
This smart device will also show the user real-time roads and maps.
