February is American Heart Month: What to know



Late last month, President Biden declared February the American Heart Month, inviting all Americans to participate in the National Day Red Day on February 4.

Friday honors those whose country has suffered a heart attack and aims to raise awareness about the steps people can take to prevent it.

In a January 31 announcement, the president wrote that he had asked Congress to launch the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) initiative, investing billions of dollars in the prevention, detection and treatment of cancer, cardiovascular conditions and other diseases.

“My administration is working across federal agencies to create new programs to address heart health inequalities that pose a threat to maternal health,” she noted.

“Continuing the fight against cardiovascular disease is critical to improving our country’s public health. During American Heart Month, we must reaffirm our commitment to ensuring a healthier future for all Americans,” Biden said.

As the president puts it, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that about 659,000 people die of heart disease each year.

According to the agency, one person dies of cardiovascular disease every 36 seconds in the United States, and about 805,000 people have a heart attack each year.

18.2 million adults aged 20 and over have coronary artery disease and some factors put Americans at higher risk of heart disease.

Some of these factors include high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, smoking, diabetes, obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, an unhealthy diet and physical inactivity.

The World Health Organization reported in June that heart disease (CVD) was the leading cause of death worldwide, with an estimated 179 deaths in CVD in 2019 – 32% of all worldwide deaths.

The American Heart Association (AHA) says CVD is responsible for 874,613 deaths in the United States in 2019 and 360,900 deaths in 2018 due to coronary heart disease.

The agency also said that in 2019, stroke accounted for nearly one in every 19 deaths in the United States.

“Despite the significant progress we’ve made, heart disease continues to carry a heartbreaking toll – black and brown Americans, American Indians and Alaska natives and people living in rural areas carry it disproportionately. Cardiovascular disease – including death related to heart disease and stroke – is also a pregnancy. The main reason, which is most prevalent among women of color না addressing these tragic inequalities and improving heart disease was no more important, as people suffering from heart disease and related conditions are also at serious risk of illness and long-term effects from COVID-19, “the president noted.

The CDC reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death in most ethnic and racial groups in the country, including African Americans, American Indians, Alaska Native, Hispanic and white men.

By living a healthy lifestyle and monitoring medical conditions, people can reduce their risk of heart disease.

Physical activity, a healthy diet, less stress, avoiding smoking and vaping and good sleep can reduce the risk of heart disease.

For those who want to learn more about American Heart Month and Heart Health, both AHA and CDC have resources on their websites.