Fed chair Jerome Powell faces reappointment amid tumult

The administration is under pressure to make an immediate decision, as the Fed’s seven-person board of governors in Washington will soon face an inauguration. The role of a governor is already open. Mr. Clarida’s term expires early next year, leaving another vacancy, and Randall’s Quarrel’s term as vice chairman of the board for supervision will end next week, although his term as governor will last until 2032. Is.

By announcing key selections too soon, the Biden administration can ensure that someone is ready to step into Mr Quarles’ leadership role. And nominating multiple officials at once could give the president a chance to show that he is heeding the concerns of Democrats in Congress who want to see more diversity in the Fed and officials who support tougher bank regulation.

But the ethics scandal threatens to complicate the challenges.

Recent financial disclosures showed that Robert S. Kaplan at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas traded millions of dollars in individual stocks last year, and Eric S. Rosengren at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston traded real estate-linked securities, Even though he has publicly warned about the problems in that area. The trades have drawn criticism because they occurred during a year in which the Fed heavily influenced a wide range of financial markets.

Both men resigned from their roles as regional presidents amid the controversy, although Mr Rosengren said he was leaving for health reasons.

Updates October 5, 2021, 2:35 PM ET

Attention has now turned to Mr. Clarida. All of their trading was in broad funds, not individual securities, and has been public since May, but has attracted attention amid current counts. He sold a stake in the bond fund for at least $1 million in aggregate and transferred that money to a stock fund on February 27, 2020. The transaction gave him more exposure to stocks shortly before the Fed began introducing policies that promoted such investments.

The Fed has said Mr Clarida’s trades were part of a planned portfolio rebalancing, but declined to specify when the plan happened.

Mr. Powell launched an internal ethics review last month. A Fed spokesman said Monday that an independent government watchdog would investigate whether senior officials broke relevant ethics rules or laws.