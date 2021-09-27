Fed chairman who came under fire for market trades will retire early

A chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank, who recently came under fire for securities trading that took place last year when the central bank was proactive in shielding financial markets from the pandemic crisis, said he was nine months behind schedule. Will retire first.

Eric S. Rosengren, who is the chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, will retire on September 30, he said in a news release. Mr Rosengren said he was retiring to stop dialysis, to prevent kidney conditions from getting worse.

“Eric has repeatedly distinguished himself during more than three decades of dedicated public service in the Federal Reserve System,” Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell said in a statement accompanying the news.

Mr Rosengren was one of two Fed chairmen whose 2020 financial activity has come under scrutiny in recent weeks. He held stakes in real estate investment trusts and listed buying and selling, at a time when he was warning the public about risks in the commercial real estate market and helping set policy on mortgage-backed security purchases.