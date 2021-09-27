Fed chairman who came under fire for market trades will retire early
A chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank, who recently came under fire for securities trading that took place last year when the central bank was proactive in shielding financial markets from the pandemic crisis, said he was nine months behind schedule. Will retire first.
Eric S. Rosengren, who is the chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, will retire on September 30, he said in a news release. Mr Rosengren said he was retiring to stop dialysis, to prevent kidney conditions from getting worse.
“Eric has repeatedly distinguished himself during more than three decades of dedicated public service in the Federal Reserve System,” Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell said in a statement accompanying the news.
Mr Rosengren was one of two Fed chairmen whose 2020 financial activity has come under scrutiny in recent weeks. He held stakes in real estate investment trusts and listed buying and selling, at a time when he was warning the public about risks in the commercial real estate market and helping set policy on mortgage-backed security purchases.
His colleague at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Robert S. Kaplan attracted attention for buying and selling millions of dollars in individual stocks, among other investments. The two presidents had previously announced that they would convert their financial holdings to broad-based indexes and cash by September 30.
The watchdog group Better Markets is calling on the Fed to sack both presidents if they do not resign, in light of their activity.
Mr. Rosengren has been chairman of the Boston Fed since 2007, and his retirement was previously scheduled for June 2022. The Fed’s 12 regional members rotate in and out of voting seats, and Mr. Rosengren will likely vote on monetary policy next year. .
Kenneth C. Montgomery, the first vice president of the Boston Fed, will serve as interim chairman. Boston Fed’s board members — excluding bank representatives — must choose a permanent election for president, subject to approval from the Fed’s board of governors in Washington.
A longtime Fed employee who worked in research and bank supervision before becoming president, Mr. Rosengren played a key role in the 2020 crisis response. Their regional Fed runs both money market mutual funds and the Main Street Lending Backstop Program, which the Fed launched last year.
The Boston Fed noted in the release that Mr Rosengren expected his health condition to improve, and that he would be able to “explore areas of professional interest” in the future.
