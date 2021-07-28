Fed Considers Tapering Bond Purchases as Economy Grows

Federal Reserve officials are meeting in Washington this week with monetary policy still in emergency mode, even as the economy rebounds and inflation accelerates.

Economists expect the central bank’s statement after the 2 p.m. Wednesday meeting to leave the policy unchanged, but investors will watch closely a subsequent press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell for everything clue as to when – and how – officials might start to withdraw. their economic support.

That’s because Fed policymakers are debating their plans for future “tapering,” the term widely used to slow monthly purchases of government-guaranteed debt. Bond purchases are meant to keep money in the economy by encouraging lending and spending, and slowing it down would be the first step in shifting policy towards a more normal setting.