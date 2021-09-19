Fed officials trade resentment, and fuel calls for accountability

A Fed official said none of these transactions took place between late March and May 1, which would have curtailed Mr. Kaplan’s ability to use information about upcoming rescue programs to turn a profit.

But the trades attracted attention for other reasons. Mr Conti-Brown pointed out that Mr Kaplan was buying and selling oil company shares as the Fed was debating what role it should play in regulating climate-related finances. And everything the Fed did in 2020 — such as bringing rates closer to zero and buying trillions in government-backed debt — affected the stock market, sending equity prices higher.

“It’s really bad for the Fed, people are going to seize it to say that the Fed is self-treating,” said Sam Bell, founder of Employ America, a group focused on economic policy. “Here’s a guy who influences monetary policy, and he’s making money for himself in the stock market.”

Mr. Perly said Mr. Kaplan’s financial activity includes trading in corporate bond exchange-traded funds, which are effectively a bundle of company debt that trades like a stock. The Fed bought shares in that kind of fund last year.

Other major policymakers, including New York Fed Chairman John C. Williams, reported little financial activity in 2020 based on disclosures published or provided by their reserve banks. Mr Williams told reporters on a call on Wednesday that he thought transparency measures around business activity were important.

“If you’re asking whether those policies should be reviewed or changed, I think that’s a broad question that I don’t have a specific answer to right now,” Mr Williams said.

Officials on the Washington-based board reported some financial activity, but it was more limited. Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell reported 41 recorded transactions made on behalf of him or his family in 2019 and 26 in 2020, but they were generally in index funds and other relatively broad investment strategies. The Fed’s vice president of oversight, Randall K. Quarles recorded the buy and sell of Union Pacific stock through 2019 in its 2020 disclosure. A Fed spokesman said those stocks were the property of Mr. Quarles’ wife and that she had no involvement in the transaction.