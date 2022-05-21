World

Federal election: Australia Votes 2022

Federal election: Australia Votes 2022 – The Leaders

Federal election: Australia Votes 2022 – The Leaders

Seventeen million Australians have been anticipated to forged a poll for the 2022 federal election, which in keeping with the Australian Electoral Fee (AEC) is 96.3% of the eligible voting inhabitants in Australia.

Opposition Chief Anthony Albanese addresses the media after voting at Marrickville Library.Credit score:Alex Ellinghausen

Prime Minister Scott Morrison does tv crosses from A lot Views Golf Park, outdoors Melbourne, on the morning of the election.Credit score:James Brickwood

Opposition Chief Anthony Albanese along with his canine, Toto, greets supporters after voting at Marrickville Library.Credit score:Alex Ellinghausen

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his spouse, Jenny Morrison, go to Lilli Pilli Public Faculty to vote within the seat of Prepare dinner.Credit score:James Brickwood

Labor’s candidate for Higgins, Dr Michelle Ananda-Rajah, and Opposition Chief Anthony Albanese go to the polling website at Carnegie Major Faculty within the seat of Higgins, Victoria.Credit score:Alex Ellinghausen

Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Lilli Pilli Public Faculty to forged his vote in his personal seat of Prepare dinner.Credit score:James Brickwood

Opposition Chief Anthony Albanese casts his vote in Sydney.Credit score:Alex Ellinghausen

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, along with his household, visits Lilli Pilli Public Faculty to forged his vote in his seat of Prepare dinner.Credit score:James Brickwood

Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Lilli Pilli Public Faculty to forged his vote in his seat of Prepare dinner.Credit score:James Brickwood

Opposition Chief Anthony Albanese throughout a go to to a polling website at Carnegie Major Faculty within the seat of Higgins, in Melbourne, Victoria.Credit score:Alex Ellinghausen

Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Laurimar Major Faculty in Doreen, Victoria, within the seat of McEwen, with Richard Welch, the Liberal candidate for McEwen.Credit score:James Brickwood

Opposition Chief Anthony Albanese along with his canine, Toto, greets supporters after voting at Marrickville Library.Credit score:Alex Ellinghausen

