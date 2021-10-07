Federal judge blocks strict Texas law banning most abortions
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Wednesday approved the Justice Department’s request to halt enforcement of a recently passed Texas law that bans nearly all abortions in the state, while the legal battle over the statute continues through federal courts. makes a way.
In his 113-page ruling, a Federal District Court judge in Austin, Robert L. Pittman sided with the Biden administration, which sued to block a law that changed the landscape of the abortion fight and fueled the national debate. Abortion will remain legal throughout the country.
Judge Pittman used scathing language to criticize the law, known as Senate Bill 8, which was drafted to make it difficult to challenge in court by delegating enforcement to private individuals who may be involved in abortion or ” Anyone with “aiding and abetting” can be sued.
She wrote in her opinion, “From the time SB 8 came into force, women have been prevented from taking control of their lives illegally, which are protected by the Constitution.”
“This court will not sanction another day for this aggressive deprivation of such an important right,” he said.
It is not yet clear how their decision to halt enforcement of the law will affect women in Texas, who have scrambled to find abortion providers in other parts of the country.
The new legal approach to the law is what happens if it is temporarily suspended: the clinic can be prosecuted retrospectively for any abortion it may have had while it is blocked. This means penalties can be imposed when the suspension for abortion is lifted while it was in place, placing clinics in a fraught legal environment.
“SB8 says that if an injunction is struck down, you are still accountable for the abortion you had when you were protected by that injunction,” said John Seago, legislative director of the anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life.
So even though Judge Pittman ruled in favor of the clinics, he expressed hesitation on Wednesday night about when they could resume full activity.
Nancy Northup, president and chief executive of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement that her group of clinics “represents the hope of resuming full abortion services as soon as possible, even if the threat of being prosecuted retrospectively is not entirely clear.” Se won’t be “gone until SB8 is killed for good.”
Whole Women’s Health, a group that operates four clinics in the state, said in a statement that it was “planning to resume abortion care by 18 weeks as soon as possible.”
A spokeswoman said she did not know exactly when that would happen.
Texas, for its part, informed the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday night that it would appeal the decision. The court is one of the most conservative in the country. Mr Sigo anticipated that a decision could come in a matter of days.
Judge Pittman prohibited Texas or anyone acting on its behalf from enforcing the law. He also said that state court judges and state court clerks who had the power to enforce or administer laws were not to do so.
Mr Sigo said his organization expected judges to rule in favor of the Pittman clinics, but his decision to hire judges and clerks was a surprise.
“We hoped that he would find a way to do this, but we are surprised that he created a way to appoint state judges and court staff,” Mr Sigo said.
In Washington, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland hailed the decision as a “victory for women in Texas and for the rule of law”.
“Protecting the Constitution is the highest responsibility of the Department of Justice,” he said in a statement on Wednesday night. “We will continue to defend constitutional rights against anyone who seeks to undermine them.”
Understand Texas Abortion Laws
Texas law prohibits abortion when cardiac activity can be detected in the fetus, usually after about six weeks of pregnancy. Health care experts say women may not even know they are pregnant during that time. And the law makes no exception for pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest.
The Justice Department sued Texas last month after the Supreme Court in a 5 to 4 decision refused to block the law, which did not rule on whether the measure and its unorthodox enforcement mechanisms are constitutional. The department then filed an emergency motion requesting an injunction that would prevent Texas from implementing Senate Bill 8 while its trial runs through the courts.
At the heart of the legal debate over the law is the use of private citizens, rather than the executive branch of the state, to enforce sanctions. Plaintiffs are encouraged to file suit because they incur legal fees, plus $10,000 if they win.
Judge Pittman said that through its abortion law, Texas has pursued “an unprecedented and aggressive plan to deprive its citizens of an important and well-established constitutional right.”
At a hearing last week to determine whether Judge Pittman would block enforcement, a Texas state attorney, William T. Thompson argued that the Justice Department did not have grounds to argue the case because the law did not harm the federal government. Texas argued that civil lawsuits brought under the new law and hearings in Texas state courts were “appropriate matters to challenge the constitutionality of the statute”. So far few such cases have been filed.
But the Justice Department argued that Senate Bill 8 directly harms the federal government because it violates the supremacy clause, the constitutional principle that federal law takes precedence over state law when there is a conflict between the two. Justice Department attorney Brian Netter also argued that the Justice Department had the right to challenge the law because it effectively denies a constitutional right to a group of citizens. Abortion received federal protection in 1973 in the landmark Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade.
Opponents and proponents of the Texas law consider it to be a drastic change in the nation’s fight over abortion, which has long rested on whether the Supreme Court will reverse the row. The Supreme Court is soon scheduled to hear another case from Mississippi over state law restricting access to abortion after 15 weeks.
Texas law essentially allows a state to ban abortion prior to a legal trial of that watershed case. If the law is not struck down by the courts, other Republican-led state legislatures may use it as a blueprint for sanctions of their own.
There is no guarantee that the Justice Department’s civil suit against Texas will go to the Supreme Court. Should the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit rule that Senate Bill 8 is constitutional, the Supreme Court, with a 6-to-3 conservative majority, may refuse to hear the case.
On Wednesday night, clinics expressed uncertainty about the future.
“While we are relieved that a court has finally blocked this unconstitutional law, today’s court order is only temporary,” said Ms Northup, from the Center for Reproductive Rights. “This is not the end.”
