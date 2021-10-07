Federal judge blocks strict Texas law banning most abortions

“Protecting the Constitution is the highest responsibility of the Department of Justice,” he said in a statement on Wednesday night. “We will continue to defend constitutional rights against anyone who seeks to undermine them.”

Understand Texas Abortion Laws card 1 of 4 Citizens, not states, will enforce the law. The law effectively deputizes ordinary citizens—including those from outside Texas—allowing them to prosecute clinics and others who violate the law. If they are successful, it rewards them at least $10,000 per illegal abortion.

Texas law prohibits abortion when cardiac activity can be detected in the fetus, usually after about six weeks of pregnancy. Health care experts say women may not even know they are pregnant during that time. And the law makes no exception for pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest.

The Justice Department sued Texas last month after the Supreme Court in a 5 to 4 decision refused to block the law, which did not rule on whether the measure and its unorthodox enforcement mechanisms are constitutional. The department then filed an emergency motion requesting an injunction that would prevent Texas from implementing Senate Bill 8 while its trial runs through the courts.

At the heart of the legal debate over the law is the use of private citizens, rather than the executive branch of the state, to enforce sanctions. Plaintiffs are encouraged to file suit because they incur legal fees, plus $10,000 if they win.

Judge Pittman said that through its abortion law, Texas has pursued “an unprecedented and aggressive plan to deprive its citizens of an important and well-established constitutional right.”

At a hearing last week to determine whether Judge Pittman would block enforcement, a Texas state attorney, William T. Thompson argued that the Justice Department did not have grounds to argue the case because the law did not harm the federal government. Texas argued that civil lawsuits brought under the new law and hearings in Texas state courts were “appropriate matters to challenge the constitutionality of the statute”. So far few such cases have been filed.

But the Justice Department argued that Senate Bill 8 directly harms the federal government because it violates the supremacy clause, the constitutional principle that federal law takes precedence over state law when there is a conflict between the two. Justice Department attorney Brian Netter also argued that the Justice Department had the right to challenge the law because it effectively denies a constitutional right to a group of citizens. Abortion received federal protection in 1973 in the landmark Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade.