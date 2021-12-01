Federal Judge Blocks Vaccine Mandate for Health Workers
A federal judge on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction restraining President Biden from initiating a national vaccination order for health care workers starting next week.
Judge Terry A. The restraining order, written by Doty, effectively extended a separate order issued Monday by a federal court in Missouri. Earlier, only 10 states had applied to join the lawsuit against the president’s decision that all health workers in hospitals and nursing homes should at least receive their first shot by December 6 and be fully vaccinated by January 4.
“There is no question that Congress, not a government agency, should make vaccination mandatory for 10.3 million healthcare workers,” wrote Judge Doty, a U.S. District Court judge in Louisiana’s Western District. He further added: “It is not clear whether the Congress’ move to make vaccination mandatory would also be constitutional.”
He further said that the plaintiffs were “interested in protecting his citizens from being required to be vaccinated” and to avoid loss of jobs and tax revenue due to the order.
Many cities and states have already implemented their own vaccine orders for health care workers, which emanate from communities in medical settings such as nursing homes. Summer vaccination orders gained momentum as Delta-type nursing homes spread, leading to an increase in staff and resident infections, as well as overcrowded hospitals in several states, including another increase in covid.
Some large hospital chains and several large nursing home operators also felt the need for staff vaccinations, before the president called for nationwide compliance. Vaccination among healthcare workers has increased since the summer, although thousands of cases are reported each week among residents and staff. Across the country, the vaccination rate for nursing home workers is over 74 percent, although some regions still have lower rates.
Leading a 14-state lawsuit against the order, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the federal order would puncture state budgets and exacerbate shortages in health facilities.
The Biden administration has complied with the vaccination order with federal funding, which requires the vaccination of millions of workers in hospitals, nursing homes or other health facilities that rely heavily on Medicare or Medicaid programs. But many healthcare providers – especially nursing home and rural hospital operators – have complained that staff who are reluctant to vaccinate will leave, leading to staff shortages that have plagued the industry long before the epidemic hit.
These complaints have fueled opposition in many states, such as Texas and Florida, which have been vocal in their opposition to vaccines, masks, and other federal policies that have been at the center of public health counseling during epidemics.
Dozens of states and some employers joined forces to fight the widespread order requiring private employers of 100 or more workers to impose company-wide vaccinations. An appeals court has also temporarily blocked the order, as policy challengers argue that occupational safety and health administration have exceeded its authority.
#Federal #Judge #Blocks #Vaccine #Mandate #Health #Workers
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.