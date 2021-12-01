Federal Judge Blocks Vaccine Mandate for Health Workers

A federal judge on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction restraining President Biden from initiating a national vaccination order for health care workers starting next week.

Judge Terry A. The restraining order, written by Doty, effectively extended a separate order issued Monday by a federal court in Missouri. Earlier, only 10 states had applied to join the lawsuit against the president’s decision that all health workers in hospitals and nursing homes should at least receive their first shot by December 6 and be fully vaccinated by January 4.

“There is no question that Congress, not a government agency, should make vaccination mandatory for 10.3 million healthcare workers,” wrote Judge Doty, a U.S. District Court judge in Louisiana’s Western District. He further added: “It is not clear whether the Congress’ move to make vaccination mandatory would also be constitutional.”

He further said that the plaintiffs were “interested in protecting his citizens from being required to be vaccinated” and to avoid loss of jobs and tax revenue due to the order.