Federal judge rules Texas schools can issue mask mandates.

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on masked orders in Texas schools violates the rights of students with disabilities, paving the way for districts in the state to issue their own rules to cover their faces. 5 million students.

The decision comes after months of political debate over state-level measures opposed to the wearing of masks aimed at curbing the spread of covid.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of several families of students with disabilities and the Texas Disability Rights Organization.

He stated that the defendants – the state’s attorney general, Ken Paxton; Commissioner of Texas Education Agency, Mike Morath; And Texas Education Agency – students with disabilities were threatened by the complete removal of their mask order.