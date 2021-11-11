Federal judge rules Texas schools can issue mask mandates.
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on masked orders in Texas schools violates the rights of students with disabilities, paving the way for districts in the state to issue their own rules to cover their faces. 5 million students.
The decision comes after months of political debate over state-level measures opposed to the wearing of masks aimed at curbing the spread of covid.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of several families of students with disabilities and the Texas Disability Rights Organization.
He stated that the defendants – the state’s attorney general, Ken Paxton; Commissioner of Texas Education Agency, Mike Morath; And Texas Education Agency – students with disabilities were threatened by the complete removal of their mask order.
The governor and some other state officials have said that protecting against the virus is a personal responsibility.
Judge Lee Yakel, who ruled in a lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, ruled that the governor’s order violated the 1990 U.S. Disability Act because it endangered children with disabilities.
Shri. The decision also barred Mr. Paxton from carrying out Abbott’s order.
Judge Yakel said: “The spread of Kovid-19 poses an even greater threat to children with special health needs. “Children with some of the underlying conditions infected with Covid-19 are more likely to experience serious acute biological consequences and may need to be admitted to a hospital and hospital intensive care unit.”
The state’s Supreme Court has repeatedly allowed the governor’s ban to remain in force. But Wednesday’s federal decision could have repercussions in similar cases across other states across the country.
Responding to the decision in a statement, Mr Paxton said he disagreed and that his office was “considering all legal avenues to challenge the decision.”
Mr Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night. Mr. The Morth office did not immediately respond.
The lawsuit was first filed in August, the beginning of the fall semester. Disability rights Texas argued that school district leaders should make their own decisions about mask orders. The school districts should make their decisions based on the needs of the students in their area, the organization said.
By order of the governor, Judge Yakel said, “Children with disabilities are excluded from participation and are denied the benefits of public school programs, services and activities to which they are entitled.”
Mr. Many school districts changed or rescinded their mask orders after Abbott’s order.
Mr. Paxton had sent letters to school district superintendents threatening them with “legal action from his office to enforce the governor’s order and uphold the rule of law” if he did not rescind his mask order, according to court documents. On Sept. 10, Mr. Paxton filed lawsuits against six school districts, documents show.
