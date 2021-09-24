Federal panel recommends booster shots, new campaign against virus begins

An influential scientific panel on Thursday opened a new front in the campaign against the coronavirus, recommending booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID vaccine for a wide range of Americans, including millions of older people. But experts declined to support additional doses for health care workers, teachers and others who may be at greater risk at work.

The decisions were made by the CDC panel, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, in a series of votes during which scientists pitched their choices. The recommendations revealed deep divisions between federal regulators and outside advisers on how to contain the virus nearly two years into the pandemic.

Just a day earlier, the Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots for some frontline workers. But CDC advisers disagreed that so many healthy people needed the supplements.

The next step is to make a formal recommendation to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Valensky. If it follows the guidance of the agency’s advisory committee, as it usually does, the agency’s guidance may conflict with the FDA’s guidance.