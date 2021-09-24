Federal panel recommends booster shots, new campaign against virus begins
An influential scientific panel on Thursday opened a new front in the campaign against the coronavirus, recommending booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID vaccine for a wide range of Americans, including millions of older people. But experts declined to support additional doses for health care workers, teachers and others who may be at greater risk at work.
The decisions were made by the CDC panel, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, in a series of votes during which scientists pitched their choices. The recommendations revealed deep divisions between federal regulators and outside advisers on how to contain the virus nearly two years into the pandemic.
Just a day earlier, the Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots for some frontline workers. But CDC advisers disagreed that so many healthy people needed the supplements.
The next step is to make a formal recommendation to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Valensky. If it follows the guidance of the agency’s advisory committee, as it usually does, the agency’s guidance may conflict with the FDA’s guidance.
An administration official said Health and Human Services Secretary Javier Becerra may eventually have to mediate between the two agencies.
“There is a complication here, because Dr. Valensky was part of the White House announcement,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Global Health. “I think she’s going to feel some pressure to authorize this for health care workers.”
Depending on what has been decided, the White House is likely to promote and launch a plan for booster shots as soon as Friday. This will be in line with the administration’s previously announced plan to offer additional doses in the week of September 20.
Whatever the scientific reservations, expect millions of people to seek booster shots. In a recent survey, nearly three-quarters of vaccinated Americans said they would opt for a booster if a dose was available.
State health departments generally follow the CDC’s recommendations but many Americans were scrambling for boosters even before FDA authorization, usually by finding a co-op pharmacist or claiming no vaccinations.
CDC advisors acted on what they described — with considerable frustration — as under-researched, considering conflicting data points that rarely pointed in one direction.
In the end, the panel unanimously endorsed booster shots for adults over 65 and residents of long-term care facilities, who would clearly benefit.
The committee also endorsed shots for people 50 to 64 with medical conditions that leave them at risk of severe COVID-19, as well as for those 18 to 49 who have certain medical conditions based on an assessment of their individual needs. There are situations.
Only Americans who have already received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will qualify for booster shots. The panel was not asked to decide whether people who have received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines should receive additional doses that have not been authorized by the FDA.
Several experts on the CDC panel nonetheless urged a mix-and-match strategy, saying they see little reason not to offer a Pfizer-BioNtech booster to someone who qualified but had received, for example. For, J&J Vaccine. Some members warned that distributing the many rounds of booster shots available from time to time if authorized would tax an already cumbersome health care system.
The CDC panel’s guidance followed weeks of internal disagreement and public debate between US health officials and advisers. In mid-August, President Biden announced plans for a booster rollout, but scientists and regulators were quick to point out that there was little research into who might benefit and how doses should be distributed.
The FDA’s acting commissioner, Janet Woodcock, said Wednesday that the agency’s authorization would allow booster doses “for certain populations such as health care workers, teachers and day care staff, grocery workers and the homeless in shelters or prisons, among others.”
But some members of the committee said there was little evidence that vaccinated teachers and even health care workers were at risk of repeated exposure to the virus. The decision reflected fears that such a broad recommendation would effectively open the doors for an all-adult booster campaign.
“My understanding was that the committee felt it was a hole that you could drive a truck through,” said Dr. Paul Offitt, a University of Pennsylvania professor and member of the FDA’s vaccine advisory panel. Online briefing on Thursday.
Over two days, the panel wrestled with public expectations for COVID vaccines, the safety of a third dose and how a booster program would affect nursing home residents. A booster dose alone will not bring back the epidemic, some scientists noted: only unvaccinated vaccination will do so.
“We can move the needle a little bit by giving people a booster dose,” said Dr. Helen Talbot, associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University. But, she said, “hospitals are full because people are not vaccinated.”
Advisors also grappled with a lack of clarity on the goal of vaccines: should it be to prevent all infections, or to prevent serious illness and hospitalization?
Many suggested that a booster dose could only do the latter, and trying to thwart all infections was impossible. Experts said this argument supported limiting who should take the dose.
On Thursday, CDC scientists presented models indicating that, if a booster dose slightly increases people’s protection against hospitalization, more than 2,000 hospitalizations for every million doses given additional shots. can prevent it from happening.
But it was unclear how long the additional protection from the booster would last, raising the possibility that the booster would need to be given more frequently.
Boosters can reduce infections in nursing home residents, who are among those most at risk. Still, cases in nursing homes will persist when community transmission is high, according to a modeling study presented at the meeting.
Advisers wrestle with the practicalities of backing a booster shot only for Pfizer-BioNTech recipients, when nearly half of vaccinated Americans have received either Moderna or J&J vaccines.
“I don’t understand how, later this afternoon, we can say to people 65 and older, ‘You’re at risk of serious illness and death, but only half of you can protect yourself. ,” Doctor. Sarah Long, a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at Drexel University College of Medicine in Pennsylvania.
Committee members also expressed concern on Thursday that some recommendations – notably allowing some young Americans to have booster shots after an assessment of individual risks – would mean that only the wealthy and educated would have access to additional shots. will do.
Some experts suggested Wednesday that it may be better to recommend any booster shots until recipients of all three vaccines qualify for them.
Moderna’s booster authorization can take anywhere from a few days to weeks. The company has applied to the FDA for authorization of a half-dose booster shot given in the first two shots, which has complicated the agency’s deliberations.
Some global health experts have criticized the Biden administration for pushing booster shots, while much of the world has not yet received the first dose. But analysts noted that even if the United States distributes booster shots, there should still be significantly more vaccine supplies this year, and they urged the government to start sending additional doses abroad.
Sheryl Stolberg contributed reporting from Washington.
