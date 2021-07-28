Federal Reserve Keeps Rates Unchanged but Cites ‘Progress’ Toward Its Goals

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and said it would continue to buy large amounts of government debt, but suggested it could slow down those purchases before long if the economy continues to strengthen.

The Fed’s two main policy tools fuel demand by making money cheap to borrow and spend. Officials are actively debating when and how to slow down their bond buying program, which will be their first step towards a more normal political environment as the economy rebounds. Officials have hinted they will continue to think about when to start what they call the cut at future political meetings.

“Last December, the committee indicated that it would continue to increase its holdings ‘steadily’ until further substantial progress was made towards its maximum employment and price stability targets,” the Fed said. in its post-meeting press release. “Since then, the economy has made progress towards these goals, and the committee will continue to assess progress at future meetings. ”

The central bank has bought $ 120 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities and Treasury debt securities every month since last year, but economists expect the Fed to start slowing those purchases later. this year or early next year.