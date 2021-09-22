Federal Reserve signs it may soon slow bond buying
Federal Reserve officials indicated on Wednesday they expect asset purchases used to support the economy to slow soon and predicted they could raise interest rates next year, sending a clear signal. That policy makers are preparing to move away from full-blast monetary support. As the business environment is back from the shock of the pandemic.
“If progress continues as expected, the committee decides that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be necessary,” the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee said in its September statement. The new phrase ended words that promised to assess progress at “upcoming meetings”, suggesting that a formal announcement of a recession could come as early as the central bank’s next meeting in November.
Fed officials face a complex backdrop nearly 20 months after the coronavirus pandemic first rocked the US economy. Frequent government stimulus checks and other benefits as well as firm spending by consumers have fueled business growth. But the virus persists and many adults remain unvaccinated, leading to a complete return to normalcy.
External threats are also looming, including shocks in China’s real estate market, which have sidelined financial markets. In the United States, partisan wrangling can jeopardize future government spending plans or even cause an untenable delay to a required debt limit increase.
Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell and his colleagues are navigating those interconnected currents at a time when inflation is approaching high and the labor market, while healing, remains in full force. They are weighing when and how they can reduce their monetary policy support, hopefully to prevent overheating while keeping economic or financial market corrections on track.
“The sectors most affected by the pandemic have recovered in recent months, but the rise in COVID-19 cases has slowed their recovery,” the Fed said in its Wednesday statement.
The Fed has been holding interest rates at rock bottom since March 2020 and is buying $120 billion in government-backed bonds every month, policies that work together to keep many types of lending cheap. It has spurred borrowing and spending and spurred economic growth. Officials have indicated that slower bond purchases would be their first step towards a more general policy setting.
Mr. Powell, speaking during a news conference after the meeting, said Fed officials expect the economy to continue to strengthen and the central bank will continue to provide assistance as long as needed. But he indicated that policymakers believe it may be time to gradually wean the economy away from the massive purchase of government debt it has been doing since last March.
“Our asset purchases have been an important tool,” said Mr. Powell, adding that Fed officials believe the economy has made enough progress toward the central bank’s goals that it makes sense to start rolling back those purchases. Comes in “if progress continues.”
Mr. Powell said the committee also discussed the pace of the slowdown in asset purchases, adding that officials expect the process to end in the middle of next year.
“They want to start exiting,” said Priya Mishra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities. “They are putting the markets on notice.”
The central bank is trying to separate its plans for the federal funds rate — the Fed’s more traditional and more powerful policy tool — from its approach to bond purchases. Mr. Powell has said the key rate is likely to remain low for some time.
Officials released a new set of economic projections on Wednesday, laying out their predictions for growth, inflation and the money rate through the end of 2024. They included so-called “dot plots” – a set of anonymous individual projections where each of the Fed’s 18 policymakers expected their interest rate to fall at the end of each year.
Half of policymakers expected one or more interest rate hikes by the end of 2022, with nine penciling in rate hikes next year, up from seven when estimates were last released in June. It was the first time the Fed had released estimates for 2024, and officials expected rates to be 1.8 percent later that year.
Fed officials had expected inflation to average 4.2 percent in the last quarter of 2021 and to fall to 2.2 percent in 2022.
Inflation has risen sharply in recent months, fueled by supply-chain disruptions and other quirks associated with the pandemic. The Fed’s preferred metric, the personal consumption spending index, climbed 4.2 percent in July from a year earlier.
But there are questions as to how inflation will shape up in the coming months and years. Some executives worry it will remain elevated, driven by stronger consumption and new corporate pricing power as consumers expect and accept higher costs.
Others are concerned that a one-time push to prices today will lead to uncomfortably low inflation down the road – for example, used car prices have generated a large portion of 2021 growth and could fall. . Prices had risen sharply even before the pandemic began, and the same global trends that were driving inflation down may once again dominate.
Inflation that is either too high or too low will be a problem for the Fed, which aims to average 2 percent annual price gains over time.
Congress has given the central bank two functions: it is to promote both price stability and maximum employment.
That second goal also remains elusive. Even after months of historically rapid employment, millions of jobs are still missing compared to before the pandemic. Officials want to avoid raising interest rates to cool the economy before the labor market has fully recovered. It is difficult to know when this could happen, as the economy has never before recovered from a pandemic-induced lockdown.
Slowing down and then stopping bond purchases can nip the Fed room, allowing it to raise interest rates relatively quickly if it appears that inflation is climbing in a way that is likely to continue. Officials have indicated that they would prefer not to raise interest rates before the bond buying stops.
But the central bank has been cautious in announcing its plans for the so-called “taper”. In 2013, when a former Fed chairman suggested that the bond buying program would slow down after the financial crisis, it triggered what has come to be known as a “taper tantrum” to global markets.
Before Wednesday’s announcement, most economists expected the Fed to formally announce a taper plan at its next meeting, which is scheduled for November 2-3.
