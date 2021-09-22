Federal Reserve signs it may soon slow bond buying

Federal Reserve officials indicated on Wednesday they expect asset purchases used to support the economy to slow soon and predicted they could raise interest rates next year, sending a clear signal. That policy makers are preparing to move away from full-blast monetary support. As the business environment is back from the shock of the pandemic.

“If progress continues as expected, the committee decides that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be necessary,” the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee said in its September statement. The new phrase ended words that promised to assess progress at “upcoming meetings”, suggesting that a formal announcement of a recession could come as early as the central bank’s next meeting in November.

Fed officials face a complex backdrop nearly 20 months after the coronavirus pandemic first rocked the US economy. Frequent government stimulus checks and other benefits as well as firm spending by consumers have fueled business growth. But the virus persists and many adults remain unvaccinated, leading to a complete return to normalcy.

External threats are also looming, including shocks in China’s real estate market, which have sidelined financial markets. In the United States, partisan wrangling can jeopardize future government spending plans or even cause an untenable delay to a required debt limit increase.