FedEx employee charged after allegedly stealing package with iPads, police say

A FedEx employee in Alabama has been charged with first-degree theft for stealing a package containing an iPad, according to Mobile Police.

Mobile, Alabama police officers were called to a FedEx facility Wednesday while working on a theft case, and say Brian Devante Williams, 27, is accused of stealing a package containing iPads, according to Fox 10.

Williams has reportedly been released from the Mobile County Metro Jail.

His bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, the report said.

FedEx did not respond to Fox New Digital.