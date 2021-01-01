Feedback: Your question: How many marks for which question? – How many marks for different questions

Q: I am a 12th standard student. You can tell me how to remember organic reactions because I am often confused.

Diksha Sharma



Answer: To remember organic reactions, relate one reaction to another and always practice writing them down. You won’t be confused by reviewing them for a while.

Professor K. K. Sharma

Q: I have a lot of problems with economics. I do not understand I’m having trouble writing, please give me some suggestions.

Rahul Jain

Ans: Write 3 to 4 marks in definition and difference questions and give more time for big questions.

Arun Singh, Dalmia College

Q: I am a mentally retarded student and I can’t get good marks in exams. I forget everything I read in the exam. What do i do

Rakhi M.

Ans: Don’t feel stressed and don’t think about the exam all the time. Don’t get nervous, relieve stress and think positive. Take a 15-minute break during the study.

Vandana Mishra, SIES College

Q: I am a student of Semiconductor and Communication System in 12th standard. What should I mainly study?

Mumtaz S.

Answer: Since there are no numbers in these chapters, we need to strengthen the theory and figure. Solve the questions posed at the end of the chapters of the State Board books for semiconductors and note the definition of communication and the frequency range of individual waves.

Professor Ajit Dave