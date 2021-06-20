Female Biker Was A 50-Year-Old Man Using FaceApp

The world of social media is not as beautiful as it seems. People come here to share their loneliness, but often they become victims of deception. Something similar was seen in Japan in the past. Here, the Japanese youth went crazy over a beautiful female biker on Twitter. This girl would post her stunning selfies while riding a superbike, on which millions of people commented. Gradually this girl became popular among Japanese youth on social media and Twitter. But in March this year, millions of Japanese on Twitter were heartbroken when they found out that the girl they were ready to die for was actually a man, not a girl. Let’s know the whole thing….

In fact, Japan’s Soya no Sohi is the favorite female biker of hundreds of Japanese on Twitter. Those who follow him are crazy about him. But in March the number of his fans increased further. Actually, Soya was not a girl but 50-year-old Yasuo Nakajima.

Yasuo Nakajima used to replace face with girl in every frame with the help of face app. Last summer, he posted more than 300 selfies on social media, which went viral. On knowing this truth, the number of his fans has increased further. He did this because no one is interested in reading posts on social media by a person of his age.

Yasuo Nakajima says that when we are children, elders scold us for mistakes, but at this age there is no such thing. I am going through the best time of my life. As far as fooling people is concerned, I have only changed my face but it is actually me so don’t blame me. At this age, where do the youth have the time to listen to the people of the adult generation like us? I have taken this step to convey my point to them and to tell that we have more life and adventure left in us.