Female fan asks Akshay to call Shah Rukh Khan: A female fan requested Akshay Kumar to call Shah Rukh Khan and the actor watched the video – ‘Please let Shah Rukh speak’

When actor Akshay Kumar recently arrived at Kapil Sharma’s show, something happened that surprised him too. In fact, a female fan said that she likes Shah Rukh Khan. Saying this, she requested Akshay to introduce her to Shah Rukh. Akshay was surprised at first. Didn’t understand what to say. But then he got a call from Shah Rukh.

In fact, during a segment of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Kapil asked the audience the question of who would like to hijack with whom. In response, a female fan immediately stood up and mentioned Shah Rukh Khan. When Kapil asked the reason, the fans said that she likes Shah Rukh. She asks Akshay to introduce her to Shah Rukh.



Seeing Shah Rukh’s love and craze for his fans, Akshay also agreed and immediately took the phone and dialed Shah Rukh’s number. But unfortunately his number is off. Akshay also tries second, but he doesn’t succeed.



But even the fans wouldn’t agree. He requested Akshay, if Shah Rukh Khan’s number is not available, call his wife Gauri Khan and ask him to talk to Shah Rukh in some way. Akshay is shocked to hear this and does not know what to say. Then Kapil Sharma somehow handles the situation and tells Akshay, ‘The whole thing will come to you. Gauri Bhabhi will say, Akshay ji, you are spoiling our husband.

Though he could not talk to fan Shah Rukh, but what Akshay has done for him is being highly appreciated. Let me tell you that Akshay had arrived at ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for the promotion of the recently released film ‘Bell Bottom’. He was accompanied by Vani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.

