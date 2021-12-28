Female IPS commanded Naxal operation in Bastar, Bollywood actress told real heroine

Seeing Chhattisgarh’s first woman IPS officer Ankita Sharma taking charge of the Naxal operation, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has described her as the real heroine. The 2018 batch IPS Ankita has been posted by the state government in Bastar to take a front from the Naxalites. Commenting on the tweet of a user named Shivani Vashisht, Raveena wrote that “True Blue Blooded Heroines .. #proudindianwomen”. Shivani Vashisht wrote in her tweet, “For the first time in Bastar, the command of Naxalite operation in the hands of women IPS @ankidurg mam. Ankita ma’am is that person who, after becoming an officer herself, leaves no stone unturned to advance the youth as well. Ma’am loves small children too much.”

Many other people have also commented on this tweet of his. Meer Sharma/Kaushik @MeerSharma8 wrote, “Lady Singham.” IPS Ankita Sharma @ankidurg herself expressed her gratitude on Raveena Tandon’s comment and wrote, “Thank you so much Ma’am”

True Blue Blooded Heroines .. #proudindianwomen, https://t.co/tBLv3tlEaK — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 28, 2021

Ankita Sharma is a fighting lady officer. She is known to work hard to reach this position. She had to face a lot of difficulties to become the first woman IPS of her state. For this reason he had decided that other young contestants did not have to face this problem, so that he himself started giving online guidance. Due to this she became very popular.

Till now she has helped more than one hundred youth to prepare for the UPSP exam. She takes time out of her busy schedule once a week to meet the students between 11 am to 1 pm and solve their problems.

He is very fond of horse riding and playing badminton. She often shares her pictures on social media. Ankita also led the parade on Republic Day this year at the Police Parade Ground in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh.

After assuming the command of a Naxal affected area like Bastar, he has been successful in capturing and taking action against many Naxalites. This campaign continues continuously under his leadership.

