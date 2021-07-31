Sports

Female Sprinters Take the Spotlight at Tokyo’s ‘Superfast’ Track

17 mins ago
“I’m right here trying to do my best,” she said, “and that’s all I can do.”

Prandini remembered being in training when she was informed that a place had opened in the 100 meters. She had already secured a place in the US team in the 200 meters.

“To be honest, I had no idea who I was replacing,” she said. “I just got a call, and they asked me if I would run the 100, and I said yes, and that’s it. I did not know the rest of the story. So as soon as you discovered it, that’s when I discovered it too.

After finishing with the third fastest qualifying time in Tokyo, Fraser-Pryce did not discuss Richardson or his suspension. He could be forgiven for wanting the focus to remain on the sprinters who are at the Olympics, even if it becomes a losing battle.

For much of Fraser-Pryce’s career, she – and most sprinters, men and women – have been eclipsed by Bolt.

Now, at 34, Fraser-Pryce is a two-time Olympic champion, six-time Olympic medalist, nine-time world champion and mother of a young son, Zyon. She is known to have given birth while watching a show from the women’s 100 meters final at the 2017 world championships. She took about a year off after giving birth, a sabbatical that “kind of rejuvenated my motivation and what I wanted to accomplish, ”she said.

Fraser-Pryce returned to win another world championship in 2019, then set the best time of his life in June: 10.63 during a meeting in Jamaica. This performance made her the second fastest sprinter in history behind Florence Griffith-Joyner, whose world record has been set for 33 years.

Fraser-Pryce did not rule out the idea on Friday that she could set another personal best if the conditions were right and the race lived up to its potential.

