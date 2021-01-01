Fencer Bhavani Devi: Olympian Indian fencer Bhavani Devi remembers father after meeting PM Modi

Although the fence is part of the heroic tales of India’s heroes and heroines, CA Bhavani Devi recognized it as a sport. The same Bhavani Devi started a new chapter in the history of Indian Olympics. In fencing, Tokyo became the first fencing player in the country to qualify for the Olympics. Although she lost in the second round, she won the hearts of the nation.Bhavani Devi, a resident of Chennai, is 27 years old. Prime Minister Modi had invited India for the Tokyo Olympics on August 16. Meanwhile, Bhavani called on Prime Minister Modi. He expressed his mind on social media while tweeting two pictures. Bhavani remembered her father, ‘What more do you want? I recently lost my father. Now the words and blessings of the Hon’ble Prime Minister reminded me of him.



The Prime Minister said the Queen of Jhansi

‘It is not easy to qualify for a new sport like the Indian flag for the first time, you introduced a new game to the country and we were all proud. Your accomplishments have inspired young people and children from all over the country to get involved in sports and you are a ho beta like Jhashi Ki Rani. In this style, Bhavani tweeted a conversation with Prime Minister Modi.

How is the fence played?

The game of fencing is called fencing in English. In this game, two contestants try to attack each other with swords. Some parts of the body can be attacked. There are different rules for its three forms. The Olympics includes both men’s and women’s individual fall, individual ape, individual saber and team event.

Olympic part since 1896

European countries have dominated the Olympic fence. The fence was included in the Olympics at the 1896 Athens Olympics and has been a part of the Games ever since. The 1924 Paris Olympics included women’s fencing. The women had previously competed in Fall, but since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics they began competing in the APM and in 2004 in Athens from Athens.

Mom had to sell jewelry

Bhavani’s entry into the game is an interesting case. 11-year-old Bhavani wanted to avoid studying. Everyone in his class wanted to choose their favorite game, but then when his number came up, no one wrote his name in the game. Since its inception in 2004, the love for the game has grown steadily. Bhavani, an eight-time national champion from a middle-class family, had once decided to leave the game considering the cost of the game, as the special suit worn for it was too expensive and her mother had to face it. He had to sell his jewelry for her.

