Fentanyl claims life of 13-year-old who police say snuck 40 bags into his school, overdosed

11 seconds ago
Fentanyl claims life of 13-year-old who police say snuck 40 bags into his school, overdosed
Fentanyl claims life of 13-year-old who police say snuck 40 bags into his school, overdosed

Fentanyl claims life of 13-year-old who police say snuck 40 bags into his school, overdosed

Hartford, Ct. – Fentanyl is flooding the US drug market. The synthetic opioid is 50 times more powerful than heroin and it’s showing up without warning, in everything from pills to pot. Experts say more teenagers are getting their hands on fentanyl these days.

“Teens who may not be that savvy about substance use or think that their friends took the pill and were fine. So, they get a pill from the same supplier. But, there is no quality control,” said Patricia Aussem of the Partnership to End Addiction.

Federal authorities seized 110 pounds of fentanyl in a shipment of iron oxide from Area Port of Philadelphia.

(cbp.gov)

MEXICO NOW THE ‘DOMINANT SOURCE’ OF FENTANYL IN THE US

Within the last month, four teens in Connecticut overdosed at school. One of them was a 13-year-old boy who died after police say he snuck fentanyl into the building.

The school nurse found him unconscious in the gym at The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford.

The school has been named one of America’s Best Schools by US News and World Report.

When Hartford Police searched the boy’s home they found another 100 bags of fentanyl. Right now, officers questioning a person of interest.

That case reopened the wound for the family of 13-year-old Daniella Young. Daniella’s cousin Debi Nadler tells Gadget Clock she died in October after taking pills laced with fentanyl.

FATHER WHO LOST SON TO FENTANYL OVERDOSE URGES US TO DESIGNATE DRUG A ‘WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION’

(Photo by John Moore / Getty Images | DEA)

“This is murder. Our children are being murdered today because of everything getting in through the borders. It is really playing Russian roulette, buying any type of illegal drug that is on the street,” said Debi Nadler.

Debi Nadler lost both her cousin Daniella and her son, Brett, to drug overdoses.

“Never say not my child. Hundreds of thousands of us said that and unfortunately we are walking in these awful shoes,” said Nadler who is the founder of Moms Against Drugs and Light Our Country Purple.

The CDC reports that in 2020, overdoses were up nearly 50% from the prior year, for young people between 15 and 24 years old.

Since 2015, the National Association of School Nurses has been working to get Naloxone in all schools.

