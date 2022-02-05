Fentanyl poisoning deaths double in 30 states over 2 years: study



Deaths from fentanyl poisoning have doubled in 30 states between 2019 and 2021, according to U.S. government data analysis.

Fentanyl deaths have increased fivefold in five states, including Alaska, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, California and Texas. Analysis From the Opioid Awareness Agency Families Against Fentanyl Show.

“The fentanyl crisis is getting worse, not better. Fake pills with deadly fentanyl are popping up everywhere. It’s fake Xanax and Percocets, it’s getting involved in cocaine and ecstasy. A single pill can kill,” said James Rauh, founder of Family Against Fentanyl. Fentanyl lost her son to poisoning, she said in a statement on Thursday.

Synthetic opioids can be fatal in very small amounts, and other drugs, including heroin, meth, and marijuana, can be combined with dangerous drugs. Mexico and China are the primary sources of fentanyl flow in the United States, according to Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Connecticut police say 100 bags of fentanyl were found at the home of the dead youth

“Fentanyl poisoning is tearing families apart and killing our youth at an alarming rate,” Raouch said. “This thing is so deadly that it has been used as a chemical weapon. Even infants and young children have been severely poisoned in accidents. It’s not on our streets. It’s time for our leaders in Washington to do more.”

Drug overdose deaths, fentanyl fuel, record highs in the United States

Of the 30 states that have doubled or more than doubled the death of fentanyl in two years, Alaska, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, California, Texas, Oregon, Kansas, Idaho, Alabama, New Mexico, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Antarctica, and Oklahoma. , Minnesota, Montana, Wyoming, Arizona, South Carolina, Tennessee, Iowa, Indiana, Arkansas,

In 2021, Florida recorded the highest number of fentanyl poisoning deaths in the United States, followed by California, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Illinois, Maryland and New Jersey.

West Virginia recorded the highest number of deaths per capita fentanyl poisoning last year, followed by Washington, DC; Maryland; Delaware; Ohio; Kentucky; Tennessee; Connecticut; Maine and Rhode Island.

Texas has seized enough fentanyl to kill 200 million people this year alone, officials say

Ohio has recorded more fentanyl deaths in more than 20 states since 2015 with the lowest fentanyl deaths, with nearly 20,000 people missing out on dangerous opioids.

Since 2015, Louisiana has seen the strongest jump in fentanyl deaths – 2,363% – followed by Arizona (2,172%), California (2,137%), Indiana (1,370%), Minnesota (1,189%) and Washington State (1,169%). .

Families Against Fentanyl released an analysis in December 2021 that found that fentanyl death was the leading cause of death for U.S. adults between the ages of 18 and 45.

“The way we contaminate the coronavirus, it’s time to attack and attack the overdose of fentanyl. It’s heartbreaking to treat children who have taken excessive doses or who don’t know that their pill or powder is contaminated with a deadly poison,” he said. Ronet Lev, an emergency physician and former chief medical officer of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, said in a statement.

Lev continues: “Fentanyl overdose is an attempt to bring someone back from the dead. As an emergency physician I try my best, but sadly we do not always succeed. Fentanyl suppliers are victimizing the weak in our society.”