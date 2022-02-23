Health

Fentanyl test strips can detect deadly opioid hidden in recreational drugs

13 seconds ago
The rise in deaths associated with the deadly opioid fentanyl is raising concerns across the border, where it is entering the United States in record numbers, at research institutes across the country. The drug, which according to the Drug Enforcement Agency originates mostly in China in its illegal form and its predecessor, is about 50 times more potent than heroin.

Health professionals hope that fentanyl-identifying test strips will help reduce the number of deaths associated with dangerous drugs. Although a surefire way to avoid fentanyl-related deaths, health experts advise that those involved in recreational use of the drug should consider using a fentanyl test strip before taking the substance.

Experts told Gadget Clock that fentanyl cannot be detected by sight, taste, smell or touch and is often combined with other drugs to make drugs cheaper and more potent. According to the CDC, this makes drugs more addictive and more dangerous.

U.S. Border Patrol agents working at 19 interstate immigration checkpoints near Amado, Arizona, seized more than 50 pounds of suspected fentanyl and arrested the driver.

(US Customs and Border Protection)

Knowing if the medications you plan to use contain fentanyl can reduce your risk of overdose, according to health experts who have explained how to use test strips at this link.

“Fentanyl is a poison hidden in counterfeit pills and other substances unknowingly by the user. It is the driver of the overdose crisis from regular users to high school kids who pop a pill at a party and are found dead the next day,” said Fred Muench, Ph.D. The president of Addiction told Gadget Clock:

Colorado police have recovered fentanyl from a home where five people died in an overdose Sunday afternoon.

Muench added that these fentanyl test strips could affect deaths related to the opioid crisis, adding that “readily available fentanyl test strips would save lives and should be distributed free throughout the country.”

A bag containing 445 fentanyl pills worth approximately $ 10,000.

(Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a report by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl has become one of the most common drugs for overdose deaths. According to the Federal Health Agency, more than 150 people die every day from overdoses associated with synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. Health experts told Gadget Clock; Even small doses of the drug can be fatal.

“The basic premise is that some people are very sensitive to the respiratory depression effects of fentanyl, as some are sensitive to the initial and side effects of any drug. Most don’t know it,” he said. Scott d. Cook-Suther, a physician in the Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, told Gadget Clock in a recent interview.

There is a growing concern among officials that middle school, high school and college-age children are being targeted because criminals make fentanyl pills in the guise of oxycodone, adrenal and xanax.

(Carrie Quashen)

During that interview, Cook-Sathar talked about how small doses of fentanyl are used with some medical procedures. The anesthesiologist discussed a case where he reported to a 17-year-old patient that he had shown “superior sensitivity to fentanyl” and that the teenager had difficulty breathing during treatment. Fortunately, the teenager was able to receive immediate medical attention, Cook-Sathar told Gadget Clock.

CBP sees ‘significant increase’ in fentanyl seizures, confirming 153,941 immigrant encounters in January

With this unknown hypersensitivity party যারা who would not be so fortunate to have a team of physicians there to provide immediate medical intervention, health experts have discussed with Gadget Clock and said that such a situation underscores the importance of these test strips.

According to the CDC, test strips are cheap and results are usually given within five minutes “which can be the difference between life and death.” The CDC warned that even if the test is negative, the user should be careful, as the test strips cannot detect more potent drugs like carfentanil and fentanyl. The health agency also discussed the importance of the drug narcissus being readily available in case of overdose or severe reactions to the drug.

