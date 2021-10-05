Ferdinand Marcos Jr. enters Philippine presidential race

Manila – Dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos’ son and name formally announced his plans for the presidency of the Philippines on Tuesday, more than three decades after a popular uprising ended his father’s brutal rule and restored democracy to the country. .

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joins former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso in seeking the presidency in next year’s election. Lenny Robredo, vice president, and Sara Duterte-Carpio, the mayor of the city of Davao and daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, are also expected to enter the race.

Mr Marcos, 64, once served as governor and senator. She lost her bid as vice president to Ms. Robredo in 2016, and tried to reverse that vote by accusing her of fraud. In his announcement on Tuesday, Mr Marcos said he would focus on helping the public recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and vowed to lift the economy out of the crisis.

“That is why I am announcing here today that I intend to run for President of the Philippines in the upcoming May 2022 elections,” said Mr. Marcos. “I will bring back that form of unified leadership in my country. Join me in this noble cause and we will be successful.”