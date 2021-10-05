Ferdinand Marcos Jr. enters Philippine presidential race
Manila – Dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos’ son and name formally announced his plans for the presidency of the Philippines on Tuesday, more than three decades after a popular uprising ended his father’s brutal rule and restored democracy to the country. .
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joins former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso in seeking the presidency in next year’s election. Lenny Robredo, vice president, and Sara Duterte-Carpio, the mayor of the city of Davao and daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, are also expected to enter the race.
Mr Marcos, 64, once served as governor and senator. She lost her bid as vice president to Ms. Robredo in 2016, and tried to reverse that vote by accusing her of fraud. In his announcement on Tuesday, Mr Marcos said he would focus on helping the public recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and vowed to lift the economy out of the crisis.
“That is why I am announcing here today that I intend to run for President of the Philippines in the upcoming May 2022 elections,” said Mr. Marcos. “I will bring back that form of unified leadership in my country. Join me in this noble cause and we will be successful.”
He was also sworn in as a member of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, the political party he would represent in the election. The party founded by his father, the New Society Movement, had also recently endorsed him as a candidate.
Ferdinand Marcos ruled the country with an iron fist for two decades. He was defeated by a popular rebellion in 1986 and went into exile in Hawaii, where he died three years later. He was accused of stealing up to $10 billion from the state exchequer and leaving thousands of activists dead or missing.
His widow, Imelda R. Marcos and the children were later allowed to return to the Philippines, where he worked to rehabilitate the family name. Mrs Marcos was found guilty of corruption in 2018, but has been out of prison.
Mr Duterte, who announced his retirement last week, often publicly thanked the Marcos family for supporting his candidacy in the 2016 presidential election. Just a few months in office, he allowed the dictator’s remains to be transferred to a national cemetery in Manila.
Judy Taguivalo, an activist in the campaign against Marcos and the return of martial law, said Mr Marcos’ announcement was “a sign of disregard and contempt for the thousands of Filipinos who have been killed, disappeared, tortured, displaced and violated.” A shameless performance”. cruel rule of his father.
“Bongbong Marcos and his family have long been seeking to regain the highest seat of power after he was thrown out of the country by the people,” she said, referring to Mr. Marcos by his surname. And today, his shameless gallant return to the highest office in the government is in full display.”
Mr. Marcos, she said, “was spitting on the graves of the dead.”
