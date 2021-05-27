Ferozepur District Court Recruitment 2021 for Class 4 Posts, Download Notice @districts.ecourts.gov.in





(*4*)Ferozepur Recruitment 2021 Notification: Workplace of the District and Classes Decide, Ferozepur , Punjab has printed a recruitment notification for the submit of Class-IV staff on contract foundation at charges fastened by Deputy Commissioner for the monetary 12 months 2021-2022 on districts.ecourts.gov.in. Eligible and candidates can apply for Ferozepur(*4*) Class 4 Recruitment 2021 on or earlier than 07 June 2021.

(*4*)Vital Dates

Final Date of Utility -07 June 2021 upto 5 PM

(*4*)Ferozepur Court Emptiness Particulars

(*4*)Complete Posts – 51 Posts

Sweepers – 25 Chowkidars – 08 Mali – 10 Class-IV officers for working the turbines – 02 Carry Operators – 06

(*4*) Ferozepur Court Class IV Wage:

Rs. 8776-/-

(*4*)Eligibility Standards for Ferozepur Court Class IV Posts

(*4*)Instructional Qualification:

Center cross and data of Punjabi upto Center Normal

(*4*) Ferozpur Court Class IV Age Restrict:

18 to 35 Years

(*4*)The way to Apply for Ferozepur Court Class IV Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts within the prescribed format and ship the appliance with full Biodata alongwith attested copies of related testimonials i.e. proof of qualification, class belongs to and two passport measurement images affixed out of which one ought to be pasted on the precise higher facet of the appliance to the Workplace of the District and Classes Decide, Ferozpur on or earlier than 07 June 2021 upto 5PM.

All of the candidates will seem alongwith their authentic testimonials within the workplace of undersigned on the date fastened for interview which might be intimated in the end by official web site. No TA/DA might be paid to the candidate for the stated objective.

(*4*) Ferozepur Court Class IV Posts Notification Download