Ferrellgas customers continue to face delivery issues





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 continues to monitor native issues with nationwide propane firm, Ferrellgas. Reporter Jamie DeLine spoke to one lady who mentioned she was switching gasoline suppliers to Ferrellgas, hoping to synchronize the brand new delivery so she wouldn’t run out of warmth, however she mentioned that’s precisely what ended up occurring Sunday morning, regardless of a number of telephone calls made prematurely to the corporate.

“I referred to as them, and so they mentioned they couldn’t presumably come Sunday, after which they mentioned the closest they’ll come is the thirty first! And I mentioned, you’ve have to be kidding me! I can’t go till the thirty first,” mentioned Alice, who lives in Greenwich.

Ferrellgas customers continue to face delivery issues



Afraid her dwelling’s pipes would possibly burst if she waited two weeks for a propane refill, 72 year-old Alice had her son assist her begin the wooden range in basement. When he couldn’t be there to maintain the fireplace going, she had to do it herself.

“This can be a huge, large wooden range,” defined Alice. You will have to put nice huge items in and they’re heavy! Right here I’m with none oxygen on doing this. By the point I made it again up the steps, I’d really feel like I used to be going to collapse. I instructed them this, however they don’t have a coronary heart I suppose.”

Alice was with out gasoline for 4 days. She isn’t the one one sharing her frustration about Ferrellgas. Not too long ago, NEWS10 has acquired roughly a dozen complaints concerning the firm. Again In 2018, NEWS10 coated comparable tales with Ferrellgas customers. In 2019, the Legal professional Normal’s Workplace introduced a settlement made by the corporate to compensate those that have been impacted.

READ Also Biden announces defense deal with Australia to counter China Ferrellgas reaches settlement with NY Legal professional Normal’s workplace over heating gasoline scarcity



Fortunately for Alice, she referred to as the Workplace for Growing older and was in a position to get gasoline from one other supplier and truly had to flip Ferrellgas away after they lastly got here to her dwelling.

Whereas they didn’t present an announcement for this story, Ferrellgas has beforehand instructed NEWS10 that customers are requested to contact them when their tank reaches 30% % or seven enterprise days prior to their desired delivery.

If you’re a Ferrellgas buyer who needs to file a grievance, you may name the New York State Shopper Help Hotline at (800) 697-1220, Monday by means of Friday, 8:30 AM-4:30PM.

Already this 12 months, two complaints have been filed with the state. Some members of the New York State Legislature are engaged on attempting to move a regulation that will enable different corporations to fill propane tanks within the case of an emergency.