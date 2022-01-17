Ferrellgas facing new complaints over propane delivery delays





CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ferrellgas clients have been calling and emailing NEWS10 ABC saying their propane tanks are working dangerously low as they anticipate deliveries because the climate grows bitterly chilly.

Travis Murphy, of Corinth, says he has referred to as the propane provider for a number of days, and to date, no fill-up.

“Known as a number of instances to attempt to get them to fill it, and right here we’re empty with no warmth,” Murphy instructed NEWS10’s Anya Tucker.

It appears to be a repeat of the winter of 2018 when Anya met a number of Farrellgas clients in the identical state of affairs. Again then, the corporate put the blame on climate and excessive demand despite the fact that different propane corporations instructed NEWS10 that they had no points.

Anya took a drive to Ferrellgas’s Johnstown, New York location to seek out out what’s happening now. She went into the workplace however discovered nobody inside. She did see a couple of Ferrellgas delivery vans within the parking zone.

In June 2019, the corporate reached a settlement with the New York State Lawyer Common’s Workplace. On the time, the AG’s Workplace stated Ferrellgas had taken steps to make sure a scarcity wouldn’t occur once more. The settlement was stated to have included including extra delivery vans to its fleet.

However a former Ferrellgas driver, who spoke with Anya below the situation of anonymity after these new complaints, says the corporate simply doesn’t have sufficient drivers to make well timed deliveries.

Clients who hire the tanks are these facing the largest challenges. That’s as a result of many different propane delivery outfits are reluctant to replenish tanks owned by one other firm and danger any legal responsibility.

A invoice that accommodates a statute permitting different corporations to replenish a resident’s leased propane tank throughout emergencies is now again on the calendar this week, and NEWS10 is following the invoice’s progress.

As for Travis, he determined to ditch Ferrellgas. And, as if on cue, the Ferrellgas delivery truck arrived simply because the new propane delivery firm he employed was busy organising new propane tanks in his yard.

For Travis, it was too little, too late. “I instructed them to go away,” he stated as he watched the truck exit his driveway.

Anya reached out to a Farrellgas spokesperson asking what the problem is now. She has not but obtained a response. NEWS10 investigated these new complaints final week and obtained a press release telling clients to order their delivery early to permit time for them to reply. Nevertheless, the corporate didn’t instantly handle particular buyer complaints.

In case you are a Ferrellgas buyer who needs to file a criticism, you may name the New York State Shopper Help Hotline at (800) 697-1220, Monday by means of Friday, 8:30AM-4:30PM. You can even file a criticism with the New York State Division of Shopper Safety by visiting their web site: https://dos.ny.gov/file-consumer-complaint

New York State Lawyer Common’s Workplace data: https://ag.ny.gov/consumer-frauds/contact