Fesschain Will Be India’s Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange List

The Facechain company will also soon be listed on BuyUCoin, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in India.

New Delhi. There has been a lot of craze for cryptocurrency in the world. Its investors are also seeing an increase in India. In such a situation, many companies are also coming forward. Now the country’s well-known company FESSChain is increasing its business. Listed on Xt.com and IndoX.com, with BuyUCoin in its listing pipeline, and the mainnet for Facechain will soon launch on the Latoken Exchange.

In fact, BuyUCoin will be the first Indian exchange to list the FESS token, and will also make an INR pair of FESS available here. In addition, Latoken Exchange has also agreed to support the FESS token, and soon our mainnet will be live on their platform.

In the last two years, the company has made significant progress with its project. The company initially addressed key issues such as scalability with a view to mainstreaming blockchain. In addition, the company has created an AI-powered blockchain framework that provides a high level of security and is capable of delivering an excellent TPS of 125K. Which, allows the company to apply its system to many real-life use cases.

As we continue to improve our offerings and introduce real use cases, this has led to a major boost in stronger collaborations with partner exchanges, and this has led to FESS being offered through exchanges. Allows you to reach more users that people trust and use regularly. Simultaneously, we plan to further improve our platform in terms of its features, scalability, speed and security, and this Exchange listing will give us an opportunity to reach out to, and become familiar with, more users. Also, we want that if you all have any suggestion, then definitely give it.

The company appreciates the continued support of its users as we continue to build the electronic settlements of the future and hone our creative applications. At the same time, I would like to thank all the members of the Facechain team for their continued efforts towards realizing our vision of making Facechain the gold standard for blockchain-based electronic settlement.

The company has several developments and updates in the pipeline which are planned to be released soon. We want you to keep following us on our social media handles to stay updated.