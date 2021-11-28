Fetal Viability, Long an Abortion Dividing Line, Faces a Supreme Court Test
WASHINGTON – In 1973, in a row against Wade, the Supreme Court drew a line. The constitution states that states are not allowed to prohibit abortion before the fetus lives outside the womb.
On Wednesday, when the court hears the most important abortion case of a generation, a central question will be whether the conservative majority of the court is ready to erase that line. The case relates to Mississippi law, which prohibits most abortions after 15 weeks, long before fetal viability.
The court could repeal the row altogether, allowing states to ban abortion at any time. But at least some justices will have to find a way to uphold Mississippi law, without changing the wording of the rolla, they will have to drop the feasibility line and be replaced by another standard that allows a cutoff within 15 weeks.
Mississippi lawyers, most of whom argued that there was no constitutional justification for either line, put forward two backup arguments. He said the court could amend another existing standard, barring an “unnecessary burden” on an abortion right, as long as a 15-week cutoff is allowed, focusing on the fact that large-scale abortions occur. Or, the lawyers wrote, the court could simply uphold the Mississippi law and leave the issue of drawing new lines for another day.
Neither argument was serious, with advocates at Mississippi’s only abortion clinic responding. “The state does not offer an alternative to the viability line that can maintain the stable right to abortion,” he wrote.
There are no other cutoffs as supported by the feasibility principle, David S. Cohen said he is a professor of law at Drexel University.
“This is a point at which interest changes, because there is a medical justification for the intervention that would be different before feasibility,” he said. “If the court wants to go back in time without canceling the roll and says 15 weeks is now the new cutoff, I’m not sure what the basis will be.”
At the same time, drawing a line on viability has long been a subject of criticism. Julia D., a law professor at the University of Virginia. “The feasibility framework is always patchy, largely because feasibility depends on medical technology and access to it,” said Mahoney.
The viability was about 28 weeks when Rocha was decided. Nowadays, depending on the hospital, fetuses can live outside the fetus after about 23 weeks.
“Feasibility has been criticized by some bio-ethicists, both pro-choice and pro-life, based on the theory that life does not follow its moral intuition just to focus on dependency, especially if dependency follows technology. Development or even technological availability. Mary Ziegler, a law professor and historian at Florida State University, said.
The Supreme Court considered other approaches within the row itself.
Justice Harry A. Blackman, who wrote the majority vote, initially chose another location to draw the line, about 13 weeks.
“I conclude that the end of the first quarter is critical,” he wrote to other justices in 1972. “It’s arbitrary, but maybe any other chosen issue, such as speed or feasibility, is just as arbitrary.” (“Quickening” means when a woman is aware of fetal movements, usually about 16 weeks.)
At the end of the second quarter, Justice Thurgood Marshall helped persuade his colleagues to choose feasibility. “Considering the difficulties that many women face in assuming they are pregnant and in deciding to have an abortion,” Justice Marshall wrote to Justice Blackman. I want to serve your opinion. “
A question mark has finally formed on the line drawn by Ron.
Sherry F., a law professor at Cornell. Kolb, who was Justice Blackman’s law clerk, recently wrote on a law blog that feasibility “seems too small to be recommended as a boundary between preventing and allowing abortion.” As a matter of fact, she wrote, viability is a function of the ability of the fetus to breathe outside.
“The ability to breathe is essential to life,” she wrote, “but it’s not the kind of thing we add morality to, the ability to see or walk or speak is more than that.”
She also questioned the validity of the standard for allowing a pregnant woman to have an abortion.
Professor Kolb wrote, “The fetus can be pulled out when it needs to go in, but once it is out, it must stay inside.” “What kind of rule is this?”
Professor Mahoney said there was another point to compare from the point of view of other countries. The nominal limit of 12 weeks in general is common in other developed nations, although the social context is generally different. There are often barriers to having an abortion abroad, and public insurance is common.
In the United States, the Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld the viability of the line as a necessary requirement. In 1992, Planned Parenthood v. In Casey, who established that states cannot impose “unnecessary burdens” on women who perform abortions before the viability of the fetus, the court held that feasibility is part of Roch’s “essential assumption.”
The controlling opinion in Casey said, “The right of a woman to terminate a pregnancy before she is able to do so is v. Wade has the most central theory.
“We must support the lines we have drawn,” he said. “And there is no line that is more efficient than feasibility.”
Just last year, while providing a fifth vote to repeal the Preventive Louisiana Abortion Act, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. underlined the point, citing Casey’s decision.
Both sides in the Mississippi case have played an almost authoritarian role. State attorneys spent the front page attack on Roe and Casey without the last few pages of their main Supreme Court, saying they were “extremely wrong” and should be repealed, as states could ban abortions at any time.
The final pages of the summary suggest two approaches that would allow the Supreme Court to uphold Mississippi law but avoid row overruling.
Understand the important term of the Supreme Court
First, the state summary states that “the court may conclude that the state’s interest in protecting the life of the unborn, the health of women, and the integrity of the medical profession is at least 15 weeks’ gestation,” and leave one more day. What standards apply in the absence of feasibility rules? ”
Second, in short, the court may change KC’s “unnecessary burden” standard, if it does not address the significant number of women who have had abortions, but may completely ban abortions before they are feasible. Most women have an abortion in the first trimester, and the only abortion clinic in Mississippi has an abortion for up to 16 weeks, in short, the law does not impose an unreasonable burden.
Clinic’s attorneys responded that maintaining state law made it impossible to reconcile with Roe and Casey.
“There are no half-solutions here,” the clinic brief said. “Every version of the state argument is the same: a request that the court reduce the half-century precedent and invite states to ban abortion altogether.”
Professor Cohen noted caution, saying that simply supporting Mississippi law was not the same as roaring Rowe.
“If 95 percent of the abortions that take place in this country at 15 weeks or earlier can still be obtained by people, then that is very important,” he said. “It simply came to our notice then. Row being chipped away? Yes. But overturning the row means that no abortion is legal in the state.
Some members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority may be tempted to seek a half-baked solution, which would weaken them without explicitly dismissing Roe and Casey.
Casey corrected Roe herself in such a way that abortion rights advocates said Roe would be overruled. When Casey’s case was argued, Catherine Colbert, a lawyer representing a group of abortion clinics challenging Pennsylvania law, told the judges to abandon the high-profile scrutiny demand required by RAW and instead adopt “less protective standards such as unrealistic weight testing”. Will be. “
The court rejected such an incremental review and replaced it with the now-known unfair burden test, under which the court upheld restrictions on abortion. Still, some would say that Casey overtook Rola.
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, no. Some jurists are wondering if the court could make a similar move in the new case 19-1392.
“One of the questions that many of us are interested in is whether it is possible to break the viability between Rowe and Casey, and whether there is anything left – if the court decides to keep the guardianship. Casey removed the trick, when he removed several things. At the time, Rowe was seen as the centerpiece of the Wade, and yet it was preserved as an essential holding, “said Professor Ziegler.
Professor Mahoney said at least some judges would be willing to try.
“We always draw the line at constitutional decisions,” she said. “We have no choice. And we recognize that they are not completely satisfactory. “
