WASHINGTON – In 1973, in a row against Wade, the Supreme Court drew a line. The constitution states that states are not allowed to prohibit abortion before the fetus lives outside the womb.

On Wednesday, when the court hears the most important abortion case of a generation, a central question will be whether the conservative majority of the court is ready to erase that line. The case relates to Mississippi law, which prohibits most abortions after 15 weeks, long before fetal viability.

The court could repeal the row altogether, allowing states to ban abortion at any time. But at least some justices will have to find a way to uphold Mississippi law, without changing the wording of the rolla, they will have to drop the feasibility line and be replaced by another standard that allows a cutoff within 15 weeks.

Mississippi lawyers, most of whom argued that there was no constitutional justification for either line, put forward two backup arguments. He said the court could amend another existing standard, barring an “unnecessary burden” on an abortion right, as long as a 15-week cutoff is allowed, focusing on the fact that large-scale abortions occur. Or, the lawyers wrote, the court could simply uphold the Mississippi law and leave the issue of drawing new lines for another day.