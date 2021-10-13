Fevicol and Amul’s entry in Coca-Cola controversy, company’s fun for removing the bottle of Ronaldo’s soft drinks

Indian companies like Amul and Fevicol have also jumped in the case of legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo removing a Coca-Cola bottle from his desk. Domestic companies Coca Cola and beer company Heineken are having fun after a video of Ronaldo giving a message to drink water instead of soft drinks during a press conference went viral.

Companies like Amul and Fevicol are taking a jibe at these companies with the help of their creative advertising team. According to media reports, after the Bottlegate scandal on behalf of Ronaldo, Coca-Cola suffered a loss of more than 30 thousand crores. French footballer Paul Pogba also showed similar action, due to which Heineken has also suffered. After these incidents, Amul and Fevicol are sharing memes about international brands with the help of their creative advertising.

Amul has shared a tweet from his Twitter handle. There are two important quotes in it. The first quote reads, ‘Amul Never Pushed Aside,’ meaning the Amul brand has never been sidelined. Actually, Amul company makes healthy beverages, so no consumer wants to keep its product side by side. In another quote, the company wrote, ‘Not bottling one’s feelings! (Not bottling anyone’s feelings)!’

Similarly, Fevicol has made a tweet. It is written in it that neither the bottle will be removed nor the valuation will decrease. Along with this, the lyrics of the popular Hindi song ‘Hi Re Mera Koka Koka Koka Koka …’ have been shared.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli cleared out all bottles of sponsorships in front of the camera as they sat in their seats for a press conference this week.

Responding to the practice of removing bottles at the European Football Championships, UEFA on Thursday asked players from 24 teams to stop removing drix bottles from sponsor companies placed as a strategy on press conference forums.