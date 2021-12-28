Fewest roads built in the country in the last three years under the Prime Minister’s Rural Road Scheme

The pace of construction of roads in rural areas has been slow during the Corona period. The central government works under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for the roads to reach rural areas. Data from the Union Ministry of Rural Development shows that only 17,477 km of roads have been constructed in the country till December 2021 this year. Which is the slowest construction pace in three years so far, while only three months are left for the end of this financial year.

According to the central government data, the assessment of the construction work till December 10, 2021 shows that it has not been completed even half as compared to the previous year. Whereas the government has given relief in government and non-government activities after getting relief during the period of corona infection. Three years ago in 2018-19, the ministry was doing more than 48,000 km of construction work under this scheme. Which is less than two and a half times the number of roads built in the current year. However, the ministry claims that the rules are set to complete the work under PMGSY within 12 months of approval. On the other hand, this time period has been fixed for 21 to 24 months to complete the work of bridge of more than 25 meters length depending on the working conditions.

According to the ministry, an online system has been prepared for the completion and direct monitoring of the projects falling under this purview. Apart from this, a special team has also been constituted under the chairmanship of MP of Lok Sabha to monitor these works in each Lok Sabha constituency. A total of 1,29,549 km of roads have been constructed under this scheme in the last three years.

3,212 bridges to be constructed across the country

Under the PMGSY scheme, 3,212 bridges are to be constructed in the coming days. For this, proposals have been received from 27 states and union territories of the country with the ministry. Among these proposals, the maximum number of proposals include 609 bridges in Bihar, 580 in Madhya Pradesh and 376 in Assam. In the coming days, the ministry will work towards the construction of these bridges.