FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in May 2021

Sandeep Panwar, popularly acknowledged by the title of his YouTube channel FF Antaryami, is a successfully-acknowledged Free Hearth impart materials creator from Uttrakhand, India.

The participant has 2.52 million subscribers on YouTube and 23.5k followers on Instagram. Throughout the closing 30 days, he has garnered 190satisfactory subscribers and 31.63 million views on his YouTube channel.

This textual content takes a sight at his Free Hearth ID, stats, Okay/D ratio, and different particulars as of Might presumably per probability additionally merely 2021.

FF Antaryami’s Free Hearth ID and stats

FF Antaryami’s Free Hearth ID is 297537840.

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami’s lifetime stats

FF Antaryami has carried out 10776 squad video games and has triumphed in 2224 of them, making his purchase value 20.63%. He has 29961 frags in these fits, with a Okay/D ratio of three.50.

The YouTuber has 408 Booyahs in 4370 duo fits, translating to a purchase value of 9.33%. With 12420 kills to his title, he has a Okay/D ratio of three.13 in this mode.

FF Antaryami has additionally carried out 3823 solo fits and has emerged victorious in 299 of them, affirming a purchase value of seven.82%. He has 8480 kills in these fits, with a Okay/D ratio of two.41.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami’s ranked stats

FF Antaryami has carried out 35 squad video games inside the current ranked season and has secured 6 victories, translating to a purchase value of 17.14%. He bagged 149 kills at a Okay/D ratio of 5.14 in this mode.

The impart materials creator has additionally carried out 44 ranked duo video games and has a single Booyah to his title, affirming a purchase value of two.27%. He has 91 kills in these fits, with a Okay/D ratio of two.12.

FF Antaryami has carried out 8 ranked solo fits nonetheless is however to correct a purchase. He has 10 frags at a Okay/D ratio of 1.25 in this mode.

Exhibit: The stats listed proper right here had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re self-discipline to swap because the YouTubers proceed to play additional video games in Free Hearth.

FF Antaryami’s YouTube channel

FF Antaryami started his YouTube spin in early 2020, and his channel has grown critically since then. He at the moment has 2.52 million subscribers, with 337 million blended views on his movies.

Click on proper right here to hunt advice from FF Antaryami’s YouTube channel.

FF Antaryami’s social media handles

Proper listed below are the hyperlinks to FF Antaryami’s social media profiles:

