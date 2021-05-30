FFWS 2021 Singapore Breaks all Records; Dethrones League of Legends Worlds as the most viewed Esports Event

FFWS 2021 Singapore Breaks all Data; Dethrones League of Legends Worlds as the most viewed Esports Event



Free Hearth World Sequence 2021 Singapore Breaks all Data; Dethrones Riot’s League of Legends Worlds as the most viewed Esports Event: The Free Hearth World Sequence (FFWS) 2021 Singapore is advancing to a conclusion and a champion will likely be topped on Sunday, Might thirtieth. The LAN occasion is going on at Marina Bay Island Singapore, the place prime groups from all over the world have gathered to take the throne of the greatest Free Hearth occasion of the 12 months.





Over the previous couple of years, Free Hearth has emerged as a outstanding Esports title however with the ongoing FFWS 2021, it has now shattered all the information. At the time of writing, the Battle Royale sport has dethroned League of Legends with a peak 5.4 Million dwell viewers worldwide. Previous to this, Riot Video games’ League of Legends held the title of most-viewed esports occasion worldwide with a document of 3.9 Million dwell viewers at League of Legends Worlds 2019. Even in 2020, Riot’s most well-liked MOBA title had a rating of 3.8 million dwell viewers at the World Finals.

In line with Esports Charts, these are the recorded peak viewers in respective languages

Hindi – 1.6M viewers

Indonesian – 633K

Portuguese – 487K

Thai – 312K

Vietnamese – 248K

Discover additional stats about the stream from right here.

As of now, Free Hearth World has recorded peak 5,412,278 Viewers with a complete 11,153,005 already watched. It’s now donning an enchanting common viewers rating of 1,761,001. With the last spherical nonetheless on the line, it is going to solely set the bar a lot larger for its rivals.

Beforehand, at the Play-Ins, FFWS 2021 managed to garner 1,239,891 dwell viewers. As per stories, Play-Ins alone has been viewed for 3,603,931 hours. It additionally had a mean viewership of 8,82596 spectators.

1.1M Peak Viewers on 1st Spherical of Play-In Stage Free Hearth World Sequence 2021 Singapore. @FFesportsBR @FreeFire_NA @freefirelatino LIVE stats of occasion 👇https://t.co/tXuNRtdIsp

🔥🔥🔥#FFWS — Esports Charts (@EsportsCharts) May 28, 2021

Free Hearth World Sequence 2021 Grand Finals groups

VIP Esports (MENA) FLUXO (Brazil) Geek Fam (Malaysia/ Philippines) Evos Esports ID ( Indonesia) Staff Aze (Latin America) Phoenix Drive(Thailand) LGDS (Taiwan) Burst the Sky (Vietnam) Silence (CIS) First Raiders (Indonesia) LOUD (Brazil) HQ Esports (Vietnam)

Free Hearth World Sequence 2021 Prizepool

Garena has featured their greatest ever prize pool for FFWS 2021 with a whopping $2 million up for grabs. Groups taking part throughout 11 areas will battle for the lion’s share of $500K.

The Free Hearth World Sequence 2021 Singapore prize pool distribution

The place to look at FFWS 2021 Finals?

The grand finals will embrace a complete of six matches that will likely be performed throughout three completely different maps (Bermuda, Kahalari & Purgatory). Followers can catch the motion dwell on the Free Hearth Esports Official YouTube channel, Official Fb Web page & additionally in the Booyah app beginning at 6:30 PM IST. Viewers can even seize a quantity of free rewards upon finishing viewership milestones. Discover extra about rewards from right here.