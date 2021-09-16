Fiancé is a ‘person of interest’ in Gabriel Pettito’s disappearance

He thanked Ms. Petito for “taking me with you through Utah, a topographic playground”.

Mr. Schmidt said the last time he and Ms. Schmidt heard from Ms. Petito was around 23 August, when she said she and Mr. Laundry were leaving Utah and heading to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The last post on his Instagram account is from two days later.

“Everything we saw in the photos and videos and when we talked to him, he was having the time of his life,” said Mr. Schmidt, who went to Wyoming on Tuesday night to contact officials who were searching for him. It was Ms. Petito. Park said in a statement that rangers were working with investigators from the National Park Service, the FBI and other local officials to find Ms. Petito.

Her father, Joseph Petito, who had moved to Florida to be closer to his daughter, is in contact with officials there, Mr Schmidt said.

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare,” he said.

Ms. Petito, the eldest of six siblings, was working as a pharmacy technician to save money for the trip. She met Mr Laundry at Bayport-Blue Point High School on Long Island, Mr Schmidt said. They began dating after graduation and moved to Florida two years ago, he said.

In some of her posts in 2020, Ms. Petito appeared excited for the future as a couple.

On March 17, Ms. Petito and Mr. Laundry took a selfie against the backdrop of the California coast. “A whole year’s worth of adventures and stories,” she wrote, “a lifetime to go by.”

On July 2, she posted an old photo from their first date, their heads together, wielding chopsticks. “Here’s a picture from our first date because I love you so much. Brian asked me to marry him and I said yes!”

Using her Instagram handle, she wrote: “@bizarre_design_ you make life feel unreal, and every day you have such a dream.”

